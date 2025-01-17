WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN extends sanctions to support Libya's unity, stability
The UN Security Council reaffirmed its commitment to Libya's stability by extending sanctions, allowing frozen assets to be reinvested and strengthening arms embargoes and travel bans.
UN extends sanctions to support Libya's unity, stability
Security forces are seen following clashes between two armed groups in Tripoli, Libya on 22 July 2022. / Photo: AA
January 17, 2025

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Thursday reinforcing its commitment to Libya's sovereignty, stability and unity through extended sanctions and new measures on frozen assets.

The resolution, submitted by the UK, received 14 votes in favour and only one abstention by Russia.

It extends sanctions originally implemented in 2011 and aims to strengthen the arms embargo, travel bans and asset freezes to prevent further destabilisation of the country.

The resolution includes a pivotal provision regarding Libya's frozen assets and decided to allow the Libyan Investment Authority's frozen cash reserves to be reinvested.

According to the resolution, the funds can be invested in low-risk time deposits with appropriate financial institutions, ensuring the preservation of their value and eventual benefit to the Libyan people.

The decision is to be implemented in consultation with the government of Libya and after notification by the relevant member states in which the assets are currently held.

Meanwhile, the mandate of the Panel of Experts tasked with overseeing compliance with the sanctions has been extended until May 15, 2026.

Authorisations related to preventing the illicit export of Libyan petroleum — initially introduced under a previous resolution from 2014 — have also been extended until May 1, 2026.

In recent years, Libya has faced a conflict between the internationally recognised Government of National Unity, based in the capital Tripoli and led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and another government based in Benghazi, which controls the eastern part of the country and southern cities.

RelatedErdogan reaffirms support for Libya’s Government of National Unity
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us