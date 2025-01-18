Saturday, January 18, 2025

1856 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Palestinian resistence group Hamas, set to take effect Sunday, would be “temporary.”

In a statement, Netanyahu said US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump gave Israel the full right to resume its attacks if the next stages of the deal with Hamas are not realised.

“Israel will not decrease the number of troops in the Philadelphi Corridor but will increase them during the first stage,” the Israeli prime minister alleged.

1827 GMT — Ben Gvir's far-right party to leave Israeli government in protest of truce deal

Israeli far-right party Jewish Power announced that it would leave the Israeli coalition government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and that its leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, would step down as national security minister on Sunday.

In light of the approval of the "reckless" agreement with Hamas, "the Otzma Yehudit party will submit letters of resignation from the government and the coalition tomorrow morning, and ministers Ben-Gvir, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Amichai Eliyahu, as well as committee chairs MKs (members of Knesset) Zvika Fogel, Limor Son Har-Melech, and MK Yitzhak Kroizer, will leave their positions," according to the official Israeli Broadcasting Authority, citing a statement issued by the political party.

1734 GMT — Israel prepares to move Palestinian prisoners ahead of release

The Israeli Prison Service is set to begin transferring Palestinian prisoners to two facilities, where they will be released on Sunday after the ceasefire in Gaza takes effect.

The Prison Service will transfer the Palestinian prisoners in secure convoys to designated prison facilities, where they will be released, according to Israeli Army Radio.

1703 GMT — Thousands join London pro-Palestinian rally on eve of Gaza truce

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered in central London, on the eve of the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, hoping to put "pressure" to ensure the ceasefire holds.

"We desperately want to be optimistic" about the truce, Sophie Mason told AFP. "And so we need to be out on the streets in order to make sure the ceasefire holds," said the 50-year-old, who is a regular at the pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the British capital.

"Obviously, we're delighted there's a ceasefire", said Linda Plant, a retiree from London, however, pointing out that Israeli strikes on Gaza have continued since the ceasefire deal was announced Wednesday.

"We need to make pressure to make that ceasefire hold" and for international aid to reach Gaza, said Ben, 36, a workers union member who only shared his first name.

For Anisah Qausher, a student, believes that "we're gonna need to do a lot more", citing the challenge of rebuilding Gaza.

1649 GMT — Israel threatens to put Gaza truce on hold

Israel will not proceed with the Gaza ceasefire until it receives a list of the 33 hostages who will be released by Hamas in the first phase of the deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We will not move forward with the agreement until we receive the list of hostages who will be released, as agreed. Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas," Netanyahu said in a statement.

1616 GMT — Israel to free over 1,890 Palestinians in first phase of Gaza truce: Egypt

Mediator Egypt said that Israel is to release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages in the first phase of a Gaza truce.

The foreign ministry said the prisoners would be freed during the first, 42-day phase of the ceasefire which is set to begin at 0630 GMT on Sunday.

1610 GMT — Lebanon nearing 'hopeful future' as truce deadline looms: Guterres

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Saturday a "more hopeful" future awaits Lebanon after meeting its new leaders in a two-day visit ahead of a deadline for implementing a fragile Israel-Lebanon ceasefire.

"Throughout my time here, I have sensed an atmosphere of opportunity," Guterres told reporters in Beirut after meeting Aoun, Salam and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

"After one of the most difficult years in generations, Lebanon is on the cusp of a more hopeful future."

1600 GMT — Authorities unveil plan to manage enclave ahead of ceasefire implementation

The Gaza government announced that it has completed a comprehensive plan to address the ceasefire agreement between Palestinian factions and Israel, which is set to take effect on Sunday morning.

The plan “aims to gradually restore normalcy in the region and includes urgent field measures, primarily securing affected areas and providing humanitarian aid to residents,” the Gaza media office said in a statement.

The statement explained that specialised government teams from various ministries and institutions will begin implementing the plan on the ground to ensure citizens' safety and meet essential needs.

The Palestinian police will be responsible for maintaining security and order, while municipalities will be handling the cleaning of affected areas, reopening roads, and repairing infrastructure, including water and electricity systems, according to the stat ement.

The Gaza government emphasised the readiness of its institutions to implement these measures, with specialised field teams from various ministries overseeing the plan’s execution to ensure life returns to normal as quickly as possible.

1523 GMT — Several injured in stabbing attack in Tel Aviv: Israeli police

Several people were injured in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli police said.

The attack occurred on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported, citing the capital police.

“The circumstances are unclear,” a police statement read.

Meanwhile, the Israeli broadcasting authority KAN reported that one of the stabbing victims is in critical condition.

1438 GMT — 50 fuel trucks to enter Gaza per day: Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said 50 fuel trucks are set to enter Gaza when the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas starts on Sunday.

Abdelatty, whose country mediated the deal with Qatar and the United States, said it provides for "the entry of 600 trucks per day to the Strip, including 50 trucks of fuel".

At a joint news conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Abdelatty said "we hope that 300 trucks will go to the north of the Gaza Strip," where thousands are trapped in what aid agencies say are apocalyptic conditions.

Humanitarian workers have warned of the monumental challenges that could impede aid operations — including the destruction of infrastructure that previously processed shipments.

1416 GMT — Israel intercepts missiles fired from Yemen

The Israeli military said it intercepted two missiles fired from Yemen, a day before a ceasefire is set to take effect in war-battered Gaza.

Yemen's Houthis claimed the morning attack, hours after the Israeli military intercepted the incoming missile.

The Houthis "carried out a specific military operation targeting the so-called Ministry of Defence of the Israeli enemy... using a ballistic missile" in central Israel, the group said in a statement.

1324 GMT — Qatar, UK discuss ensuring full implementation of Gaza ceasefire deal

Qatar and the UK held discussions regarding the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, including the prisoner exchange which is set to take effect Sunday morning.

The talks were held during a phone call between Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, according to the Qatar News Agency.

The two sides addressed measures to ensure the complete implementation of the ceasefire and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed Qatar's hope that both parties would commit to the full execution of the agreement.

1305 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say they will deal with Israel in case of any violations Gaza ceasefire deal

Yemen's Houthis said they will coordinate closely with the Palestinian resistance to deal with Israel in case of any violations of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the group's military spokesperson said.

1254 GMT — Palestinian group warns of risks to Israeli hostages amid continued bombing of Gaza

The Al Quds Brigades has warned that ongoing Israeli air strikes in Gaza could result in the deaths of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

In a statement, the Palestinian group urged the families of the hostages to demand that the Israeli army halt its bombardment emphasising the risk to the hostages during the final stages of preparations for their release under a prisoner exchange agreement.

“The intensity of Israeli bombing may leave families receiving their loved ones in coffins,” the group said, asserting that “the fate of the captives now lies solely in the hands of the Israeli army.”

1242 GMT — Israel conducts strikes on 50 locations across Gaza

The Israeli army said it conducted strikes on 50 locations across Gaza, according to a statement by the army.

1236 GMT — Israel must not be allowed to violate Gaza ceasefire: Turkish President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised Israel's history of ceasefire violations, urging the international community to prevent further breaches amid the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

"Israel, particularly (Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu, has a significant record of ceasefire violations, this should not be allowed this time (in Gaza)," Erdogan told his party’s provincial congress in Adana, southern Türkiye.

He condemned Israel's 467-day war in Gaza which caused more than 47,000 fatalities, saying: "Despite 467 days of genocide and massacres, Israel has failed to break the will of resistance of our brothers and sisters in Gaza."

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to holding perpetrators of war crimes in Palestine accountable, adding that Türkiye will mobilise by all means to heal the wounds of Gaza during the ceasefire period.

1115 GMT — Hamas says Israel failed in Gaza as death toll hits 46,899

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that 23 people were killed in the besieged enclave in the last 24 hours, taking the overall war death toll to 46,899 since October 2023.

The ministry said that at least 110,725 people have been wounded in more than 15 months of brutal Israeli war on Gaza.

1108 GMT — Israeli hostages' families urge Netanyahu to start 2nd phase of negotiations immediately

The families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act immediately to secure the release of all hostages, according to a statement.

The committee of families in a statement also urged Netanyahu not to wait for 16 days after the implementation of the first phase of the agreement to begin negotiations on the remaining hostages.

“We urgently call for swift arrangements to ensure all phases of the deal are implemented, and emphasize that negotiations for the next phases must begin before day 16,” the statement noted.

1055 GMT — Lebanon president says Israel must withdraw from south by January 26 deadline

Lebanon's new president said on Saturday Israel must withdraw from the country's south by the January 26 deadline set to fully implement the terms of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreed last year.

Joseph Aoun told visiting United Nations chief Antonio Guterres that it was necessary for "Israeli forces to withdraw from occupied territories in the south within the deadline set by the agreement reached on November 27," a statement from his office said, adding that he also warned against "continued Israeli violations" of the deal.

1055 GMT — Prisoner exchange lists to be released before each swap: Gaza’s Prisoners Media Office

The Gaza-based Prisoners Media Office announced that the lists of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release as part of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal will be published before each exchange day following an agreed-on mechanism with the Israeli side.

The office clarified that the Israeli publication of the list for the first phase of the prisoner exchange is an action solely related to the Israeli authorities.

It added that the release mechanism is connected to the number of prisoners to be freed and the categories they fall into. This process will continue throughout the first phase of the agreement, which lasts 42 days.

1048 GMT — 73% of Israelis support ceasefire, prisoner exchange deal with Hamas: Poll

A recent poll published revealed that 73 percent of Israelis support the prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

The survey, conducted by the Israeli daily Maariv in partnership with the Lazar Research Center, was carried out on January 15-16, showed overwhelming support for the deal among the Israeli public.

The survey found that 45 percent strongly support the agreement, while 28% somewhat support it, bringing the total approval to 73 percent. Only 19 percent of Israelis oppose the deal and 8 percent remain neutral on the matter.

1038 GMT — Hamas says Israel 'failed to achieve its aggressive goals' in Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that Israel had "failed to achieve its aggressive goals" in Gaza, a day before the start of a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal it agreed with Israel.

Israel "only succeeded in committing war crimes that disgrace the dignity of humanity," the group said in a statement.

0850 GMT — Sirens sound in Jerusalem, blasts heard: AFP journalists

Explosions were heard over Jerusalem after sirens blared across the city and central Israel, AFP journalists reported, while the Israeli military said a projectile had been launched from Yemen.

Sirens and explosions were heard over Jerusalem at around 10:20 am (08:20 GMT) on Saturday, shortly after sirens sounded across central Israel in response to the projectile launched from Yemen, the military said in a statement.

Minutes later, the military said it had intercepted the projectile launched from Yemen.

0845 GMT — Israel wipes out Palestinian family, raising death toll to 122 since announcement of ceasefire deal

Five Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and several others injured when Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced civilians west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that the victims were from a single family and their killings occurred after an Israeli helicopter targeted the tent in the Al-Mawasi area, northwest of Khan Younis.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 122 Palestinians, including 33 children and 33 women, since the announcement of a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense Department.

0840 GMT — Gaza Interior Ministry to deploy forces across region as ceasefire begins

The Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza announced on Saturday that its forces will begin deploying across Gaza on Sunday in line with the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the Interior Ministry forces, under the administration of the Palestinian group Hamas, will spread throughout Gaza provinces and begin their duties in service of the people as soon as the ceasefire takes effect.

The ministry emphasised that despite the severe toll, the ongoing war had taken on its leadership and personnel, it remained “steadfast in its efforts to prevent chaos and preserve the resilience of the population in the face of Israeli aggression.”

0715 GMT — Gaza ceasefire to come into effect on Sunday 6:30 am GMT — Qatar

The Gaza ceasefire will come into effect on Sunday at 0630 GMT, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said in a tweet on X.

"As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in Gaza will begin at 8:30 am on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on X.

"We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources."

0030 GMT — International meeting in Cairo forms 'joint operations room' to monitor Gaza ceasefire: Egyptian media

An international meeting in Cairo agreed to form a "joint operations room" to monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza set to take effect Sunday.

State-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel quoted an unidentified Egyptian source, who said the meeting, attended by representatives from Egypt, Qatar, the US and Israel, was to discuss mechanisms for implementing the deal and that it "ended on a positive note."

The source confirmed that "a joint operations room" was established to follow mechanisms for implementing the deal.

The news outlet added that the room would include representatives from the four countries in addition to Palestine.

2300 GMT —Israeli government approves Gaza truce and prisoner swap deal

The Israeli government has approved a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas, marking a significant development which is expected to pause Israel's genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

TRT World'sMohammad Al-Kassim reporting from occupied East Jerusalem late on Friday said the vast majority of the Israeli ministers backed the Gaza truce deal and left the meeting.

"This has been a hard fought deal for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who earlier in the day had to sit in the security cabinet and also try to convince his security cabinet to support and back this deal, which they did," Al-Kassim said.

Later, PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the government ratified the deal, after a cabinet meeting that lasted more than six hours and ended in the early hours of Saturday.

Reports said 24 ministers voted in favour and eight voted against it.

2200 GMT — Palestine's leaders in West Bank say ready to govern Gaza

Palestine's leaders who administer parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank have said they are ready "to assume full responsibility" in Gaza, according to a statement reported by the official WAFA news agency.

President Mahmoud Abbas' office said the Palestinian Authority's administrative and security agencies had finished preparations to restore critical services in Gaza, which has been governed by Hamas.

But there's still no plan for who will govern Gaza after Israel's genocidal war.

Israel has said it will work with local Palestinians who are not affiliated with Hamas or the Western-backed Palestinian Authority. But it's unclear if such partners exist.

The Palestinian Authority controlled Gaza before Hamas expelled it in 2007, a year after winning an landslide victory in Palestinian elections.

2100 GMT — Israel preparing withdrawal from Gaza parts

Israeli media has reported that the army has set military plans to occupy areas along Gaza fence including the gradual withdrawal from the enclave as part of implementing a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The Walla news portal said the army will adjust its deployment and start a gradual withdrawal from areas in Gaza during the implementation of the deal.

It added that the southern forces are preparing to strengthen their deployment along the fence with Gaza and bolster occupation.

The report noted that the army's 162nd Division will take the responsibility for the northern area of Gaza, while the 143rd Division and Gaza Division will be tasked with the occupation of the southern area of Gaza along with its gradual withdrawal from Gaza.

The 99th Division will withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, said Walla.

