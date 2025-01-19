WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli hostages' families slam govt's attempts to undermine Gaza truce
The families say far-right ministers "are trying to undermine the full implementation of the deal and return to war after its first phase, condemning the prisoners who will remain behind to death."
Israeli hostages' families slam govt's attempts to undermine Gaza truce
Several far-right ministers, notably National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have attempted to obstruct the completion of the deal. / Photo: AA
January 19, 2025

The families of Israeli hostages in besieged Gaza have said that they would not let far-right elements in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government sabotage the full implementation of a hostage-prisoner swap agreement with Palestinian factions.

In a news conference in Tel Aviv, broadcast by Israeli Army Radio, the families said on Saturday that far-right ministers in the government "are trying to undermine the full implementation of the deal and return to war after its first phase, condemning the prisoners who will remain behind to death."

They continued: "The ceasefire agreement must proceed until the war is completely over."

Several far-right ministers, notably National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have attempted to obstruct the completion of the deal.

However, both the government and the Security Cabinet approved it, with a majority of their members voting in favour.

Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party announced earlier on Saturday that it would withdraw from the government on Sunday in protest of the deal's approval.

RelatedTrump pushed Netanyahu for Gaza truce, Biden let him set terms — experts

Ceasefire following carnage

Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement late Wednesday evening to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza, with the ceasefire set to take effect at 8:30 am local time on Sunday.

Nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were reportedly killed and more than 110,700 wounded in Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

Gaza's government revealed that women and children make up 70 percent of the victims of the onslaught.

More than 17,800 children, including 240 infants, and 12,298 women have been killed, while 1,600 families were annihilated in attacks specifically targeting them.

A total of 35,074 children have lost at least one parent, approximately 60,000 women remain at risk due to inadequate health care, and 785,000 children are deprived of their right to education.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us