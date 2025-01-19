WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas armed wing abides by Gaza truce deal, warns Israel on violations
Qassam Brigades urges mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal, adding that the group would abide by all phases of the agreement and the timetable of the prisoner swap accord.
Hamas armed wing abides by Gaza truce deal, warns Israel on violations
Aftermath of Israeli attacks in northern Gaza during ceasefire. / Photo: AA
January 19, 2025

Hamas' armed wing has said the group would abide by a ceasefire agreement that came into force in Gaza but that any possible Israeli violations would endanger the process and put the lives of hostages at risk.

In a video speech on Sunday, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida urged mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal, adding that the group would abide by all phases of the agreement and the timetable of the prisoner swap accord.

"Everything is dependent on the commitment by the enemy.. Violations from the side of the occupation (Israel) would put the process at risk," said Abu Obaida.

"We are keen to succeed in all stages of the agreement, its details and timings to preserve the blood of our people and achieve their goals, and we urge the mediators to compel the enemy to abide by it," he added.

Earlier, Hamas released three Israeli female hostages as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal and Israel was expected in return to free 90 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday.

RelatedIsrael's Smotrich threatens to topple government if Gaza is not occupied
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us