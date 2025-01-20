Southern Californians are bracing for gusty winds and a heightened risk of wildfires less than two weeks after the outbreak of deadly blazes that have killed at least 27 people and charred thousands of homes.

The National Weather Service issued on Sunday a warning of a "particularly dangerous situation" for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning due to low humidity and damaging Santa Ana winds. Gusts could peak at 113 kph along the coast and 160 kph in the mountains and foothills.

Windy weather and single-digit humidity are expected to linger through Thursday, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. He said the fire risk is also elevated because the region hasn't seen rain since April.

Critical fire weather with wind gusts up to 97 kph was also forecast for Southern California communities stretching to San Diego on Monday and Tuesday, with residents urged to take steps to get ready to evacuate, such as creating an emergency kit and keeping cars filled with at least a half tank of gas. A windblown dust and ash advisory was also issued, as high winds could disperse ash from existing fire zones across Southern California.

The warnings come as firefighters continue to battle two major blazes in the Los Angeles area, the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out during fierce winds on January 7.

The Palisades fire was 52 percent contained on Sunday and the Eaton fire 81 percent contained, according to fire officials.

'Proactive approach'

California Governor Gavin Newsom has positioned fire engines, water-dropping aircraft and hand crews across the region to enable a quick response should a new fire break out, according to the governor's office of emergency services.

"This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California's wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate," the office said.

Damage estimates have continued to climb for the Palisades and Eaton fires nearly two weeks since they began.

Fire officials said they were focused on repopulating evacuated areas, with residents allowed to return on Sunday to the hillside area of Pacific Palisades known as the highlands.

Though rain is not expected imminently, Newsom warned of the need to prepare "for potential flooding in the next week or two," as rain, when it comes, pours down hillsides denuded by the fires.

"I prepositioned 2,500 National Guard. We're going to start some sandbagging operations," he said. "

We're dealing with extremes that we have never dealt with in the past" due to changing climate, said the governor.