President Donald Trump's second inaugural address has featured similar themes to his first: a sweeping indictment of the country he inherits and grand promises to fix its problems.

Eight years ago, Trump described "American carnage" and promised to end it immediately. On Monday, he declared that the country's "decline" will end immediately, ushering in "the golden age of America."

Here are some takeaways from the speech:

Global challenges

"A tide of change is sweeping the country. Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before, but first, we must be honest about the challenges we face."

Criticism of Biden

"We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home, while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad. It fails to protect our magnificent law-abiding American citizens but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world."

Immigration

"I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places in which they came."

"Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced... will give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom... From this moment on. America’s decline is over."

Mars mission

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars."

Foreign wars

"We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defence of foreign borders, but refuses to defend American borders, or, more importantly, its own people."

Only two genders

"I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life... As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."

"We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster, yet more money is spent on it than any country anywhere in the world. And we have an education system that teaches our children to be ashamed of themselves, in many cases, to hate our country, despite the love that we try so desperately to provide to them. All of this will change, starting today, and it will change very quickly."

Saved by God

"Over the past eight years, I have been tested and challenged more than any president in our 250-year history... Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed to take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then and believe, even more so now that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America Great Again."

Drill baby drill

"The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices. And that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill baby drill."

Tariff wars

"I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens."

Panama Canal

US would be "taking back" the Panama Canal.

"We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we're taking it back."