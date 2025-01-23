BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Sportswear giants Adidas, Puma weighing job cuts to boost profits
The moves come as Adidas seeks to recover from the fallout of its partnership with Kanye West, while Puma grapples with disappointing recent results.
Sportswear giants Adidas, Puma weighing job cuts to boost profits
German sportswear giants Adidas and Puma have both said they are seeking to reduce costs, including through possible job cuts, as they aim to bolster profits. / Photo: TRT World
January 23, 2025

German sportswear giants Adidas and Puma have both said they are seeking to reduce costs, including through possible job cuts, as they aim to bolster profits.

Adidas said it wanted to ensure "long-term success" and had "begun examining how we can adapt our business's structures to the reality of our work".

This could impact the number of positions at the group's headquarters in Herzogenaurach, southern Germany, a spokesman said on Thursday, without giving further details.

Changes would be carried out "with the greatest respect and care for employees", he added.

German news outlet Manager Magazin said the plans could affect up to 500 employees and reflected CEO Bjorn Gulden's desire to simplify Adidas.

The news comes as the group is seeking to put a difficult few years behind it following the furore surrounding musician and entrepreneur Kanye West, now known formally as Ye.

RelatedAdidas reports annual loss after Kanye West fallout

Preliminary results

Adidas had designed Yeezy trainers in collaboration with West but broke off the partnership after his anti-Semitic comments sparked outrage, leading the firm to write off a portion of the stock and sell the rest at a discount.

Preliminary results released this week showed that Adidas's operating profits jumped five-fold last year after earnings took a hit in 2023 from the fallout from the West crisis.

But Gulden said Adidas still needed to do better, and the company is targeting profit margins of 10 percent up from 5.6 percent last year.

Puma, Adidas's smaller rival, said on Wednesday that it was also aiming to cut costs including through "personnel expenses" — suggesting job cuts could be on the table — as it released disappointing results.

Its shares were down as much as 18 percent on Thursday morning after net profit for last year fell to 282 million euros ($293 million) from 305 million the year before.

RelatedPuma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us