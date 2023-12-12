BIZTECH
Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year
The Germany-based sportswear company decided not to extend its contract with the Israel Football Association, therefore as of next year, it will no longer be providing the team with kits.
The deal with Israel, which was signed in 2018, prompted calls to boycott the sportswear brand./ Photo: Twitter / Others
December 12, 2023

German sportswear maker Puma has said it would end a sponsorship deal with the Israeli national football team in a decision made before the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza.

Following a strategy review carried out at the end of 2022, Puma would stop outfitting the Israeli team from next year, the company said on Tuesday.

"While two newly signed national teams - including a new statement team - will be announced later this year and in 2024, the contracts of some federations such as Serbia and Israel will expire in 2024," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"These decisions were taken in 2022 in line with the regular timelines for the design (and) development of the team jerseys," the spokeswoman said.

RelatedStanding in solidarity: How boycotts can help the Palestinian cause

Endorsing illegal Israeli settlements

The deal with Israel, which was signed in 2018, prompted calls to boycott the sportswear brand.

Campaigners accused Puma of endorsing illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank through its deal with the Israeli FA, which includes teams from the occupied Palestinian territory.

The outbreak in October of the Israel's war on Gaza, has strengthened longstanding calls to boycott products which support Israel.

More than 18,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
