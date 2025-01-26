WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump orders tariffs on Colombia after rejected deportation flights
Trump says that he had directed his administration to implement "emergency 25 percent tariffs" on all Colombian goods entering the United States, which would rise to 50 percent in one week.
Trump orders tariffs on Colombia after rejected deportation flights
Trump also said he would immediately revoke visas for Colombian government officials and "supporters" of President Gustavo Petro - and subject Colombians to greater scrutiny at airports. / Photo: AP
January 26, 2025

US President Donald Trump has ordered sweeping tariffs and sanctions against Colombia in retaliation for its refusal to accept deportation flights, doubling down on his immigration crackdown as he sought to silence a chorus of defiance in Latin America.

Trump, back in the office for less than a week, said on Sunday he would impose tariffs of 25 percent on Colombian products that would rise to 50 percent in a week.

His authority to do so was unclear as Colombia, historically one of Washington's closest allies in Latin America, enjoys a free-trade agreement with the United States.

Trump also said he would immediately revoke visas for Colombian government officials and "supporters" of President Gustavo Petro - and subject Colombians to greater scrutiny at airports.

"These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the criminals they forced into the United States!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump took office with promises to round up and swiftly deport foreigners unlawfully in the United States, but has faced resistance from Petro, elected in 2022 as the first left-wing leader of Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

RelatedTrump halts refugee arrivals, sends 1,500 more troops to US-Mexico border

They are not 'criminals'

"The United States cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals. I forbid entry to our territory to US planes carrying Colombian migrants," Petro wrote on X.

In a later post, he said he had "turned back US military planes." Trump said two US planes were not allowed to land.

The Colombian government said it was instead ready to send its presidential plane to the United States to transport "with dignity" the migrants whose flights were blocked by Bogota.

Petro also said he was ready to allow civilian US flights carrying deported migrants to land, as long as those on board were not treated "like criminals."

The Colombian leader later said more than 15,600 undocumented Americans were living in his country and urged them to "regularise their situation," while ruling out raids to arrest and deport them.

In retaliation to Trump's announcement, Petro also posted on X that he had ordered the foreign trade minister to raise import tariffs on the US by 25%."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us