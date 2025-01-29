WORLD
US widens exemption for 'humanitarian' assistance after sweeping aid freeze
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says other "humanitarian assistance" besides food, such as medicine and shelter, would be exempt during the review period.
Aid groups and Democratic lawmakers have voiced alarm over potentially far-reaching consequences of the freeze. / Photo: Reuters
January 29, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday widened exemptions in a sweeping freeze on foreign assistance, saying the United States would keep funding humanitarian items such as shelter and medicine.

President Donald Trump on returning office last week ordered a 90-day pause to review assistance by the United States, the world's largest donor in dollar terms.

Rubio followed up by freezing virtually all funding, though he specified exemptions for emergency food as well as military assistance to Israel and Egypt.

In a follow-up memo on Tuesday after an outcry from aid groups, Rubio clarified that other "humanitarian assistance" besides food would also be exempt during the review period.

Humanitarian assistance was defined as "core life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter and subsistence assistance", Rubio wrote in the memo, the contents of which were confirmed to news agencies.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, writing on X, said, "Urgent needs are being met."

"Blanket waivers are in place for emergency food and other emergency humanitarian assistance. And a waiver process exists for items not covered by pre-existing waivers," she wrote.

RelatedUS judge temporarily blocks Trump's freeze on federal grants, loans

Far-reaching consequences

Bruce said that the goal was to get rid of "egregious" funding and programmes not in line with Trump administration priorities.

She pointed in part to efforts related to assistance on climate crisis and gender. "The mandate from the American people was clear — we must refocus on American national interests," she said.

Aid groups and Democratic lawmakers have voiced alarm over potentially far-reaching consequences of the freeze.

The latest waiver would appear to give the go-ahead for funding for medication under PEPFAR, a major US programme against HIV/AIDS.

Established in 2003 under former president George W. Bush, PEPFAR is credited with saving some 26 million lives.

Speaking before the latest waiver, ONE, the aid advocacy group co-founded by Irish singer Bono, voiced hope for exemptions but warned that "bureaucratic red tape" could still impact PEPFAR funding.

"Our adversaries will capitalise on this gap in US leadership and promote disinformation which will undermine trust in the US and damage our reputation around the world," said Elizabeth Hoffman, North America executive director at ONE.

RelatedPanic as Trump's freeze on federal grants, loans takes effect
