WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria appoints Sharaa as interim president, dissolves all armed factions
Syria authorities announce dissolution of Assad-era army and security agencies, according to state media.
Syria appoints Sharaa as interim president, dissolves all armed factions
People sit in the Rawda caffe in the centre of the Syrian capital Damascus on January 29, 2025, as local TV broadcasts images of Syria's interim leader Ahmed al Sharaa. / Photo: AFP
January 29, 2025

Syria's new authorities announced that Ahmed al Sharaa, who took the helm after longtime ruler Bashar al Assad's ouster last month, was appointed interim president and tasked with forming a transitional legislature, state media reported.

Sharaa was appointed "as the country's president in the transitional phase", state media said on Wednesday, citing military official Hassan Abdel Ghani.

It added that Sharaa was authorised to "form a temporary legislative council... until a permanent constitution for the country is decided" after authorities announced the Assad-era parliament had been dissolved and the 2012 constitution suspended.

Military factions dissolved

Authorities also announced the dissolution of all armed groups involved in the ouster of Bashar al Assad last month, as well as the former government's army and security agencies, state media reported.

"All military factions are dissolved... and integrated into state institutions," state news agency SANA quoted military official Hassan Abdel Ghani as saying, also announcing "the dissolution of the defunct regime's army" and security agencies, as well as the Baath party, which ruled Syria for decades.

Sharaa to meet Qatari emir

Sharaa is also scheduled to meet with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday at an as yet unspecified location.

“The head of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed al Sharaa, will meet with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad,” the Syrian Presidency said Wednesday on its official Telegram channel.

Syrian media outlets said the meeting will take place in the capital Damascus.

RelatedSyria asks visiting Russian delegation to hand over Bashar al Assad
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us