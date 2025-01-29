At the signing of the Laken Riley Act, US President Donald Trump said that he is directing the opening of a detention centre at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold up to 30,000 migrants who are living irregularly in the United States and cannot be deported to their home countries.

Trump made the announcement on Wednesday just before he signed the immigrant detention measure, the first law of his new administration.

"We’re going to send them out to Guantanamo," the president said in the White House East Room.

Trump signed into law the Laken Riley Act, concerning non-US citizens charged or convicted of certain crimes, marking his first piece of legislation in his second presidential term.

After the Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 64-35 vote, with a 263-156 vote the House of Representatives last week passed the bill, which is aimed at giving law enforcement more tools to detain irregular immigrants who commit or are believed to have committed certain crimes in the US.

The bill requires the Department of Homeland Security to detain certain non-US nationals (aliens under federal law) who have been arrested for burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting.

"Landmark law"

The Laken Riley Act was described by Trump as a “landmark law” and “tremendous tribute” to the slain Georgia nursing student for whom it is named. The law mandates that people in the US illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes be detained and potentially deported, even before a conviction.

Laken Riley, 22, went out for a run in February 2024 and was killed by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who was in the country irregularly. Ibarra was found guilty in November and sentenced to life without parole.

“She was a light of warmth and kindness,” Trump said during a signing ceremony that included Riley's parents and sister. “It’s a tremendous tribute to your daughter what's taking place today, that’s all I can say. It’s so sad we have to be doing it.”

He added, "It’s a landmark law that we’re doing today. It’s going to save countless lives."