The airspace around Washington DC is congested and complex — a combination aviation experts have long worried could lead to catastrophe.

Those fears materialised on Wednesday night when a military helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane, taking the lives of 67 people, including three soldiers and more than a dozen figure skaters.

By Thursday evening, bodies of 40 people were fished out from the Potomac River and search for others continued. Flight data and cockpit voice recorders were also recovered at the crash site.

Even in peak flying conditions, experts said, the airspace around Reagan Washington National Airport can challenge the most experienced pilots, who must navigate hundreds of other commercial planes, military aircraft and restricted areas around sensitive sites.

"This was a disaster waiting to happen," said Ross Aimer, a retired United Airlines captain and chief executive officer of Aero Consulting Experts.

"Those of us who have been around a long time have been yelling into a vacuum that something like this would happen because our systems are stretched to extremes."

There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, but officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet arrived from Wichita, Kansas.

Investigators have already begun examining every aspect of the crash, including questions about why the Army Black Hawk helicopter was 100 feet above its permitted altitude and whether the air traffic control tower was properly staffed.

A Federal Aviation Administration report obtained by The Associated Press described staffing levels as "not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic."

As authorities piece together the nation's deadliest US airline crash since 2001, the tragedy has raised new concerns about the specific dangers at Reagan National, which has seen a series of near-misses in recent years.

Experts and some lawmakers said they are concerned that the airspace is about to get more congested in the wake of Congress' decision last year to ease restrictions that had limited the airport to nonstop flights within 2,012 kilometres of Washington, with few exceptions.

Lawmakers enabled airlines to launch new routes to destinations like Seattle and San Francisco. The plan fuelled intense debate about congestion versus convenience, with some legislators heralding new flights to their home states while others warned of potential tragedy.

The flight that crashed on Wednesday was not part of the expansion. It was added by American Airlines in January of last year amid a push by Kansas lawmakers for more service between Reagan National and Wichita.

Airliners and helicopters in close proximity

Commercial aircraft flying in and out of Reagan National have long had to contend with military helicopters traversing the same airspace within at-times startling proximity.

"Even if everybody is doing what they're supposed to be doing, you’ve only got a few hundred feet separation between aircraft coming in to land and the many helicopters along that route," said Jim Brauchle, a former US Air Force navigator and aviation attorney. "It doesn't leave a whole lot margin of error."

Pilots have long warned of a "nightmare scenario" near the airport with commercial jetliners and military helicopters crossing paths, especially at night when the bright lights of the city can make seeing oncoming aircraft more difficult.

Retired US Army National Guard pilot Darrell Feller said the deadly collision reminded him of an incident he experienced a decade ago when he was flying a military helicopter south along the Potomac River near Reagan National.

An air traffic controller advised him to be on the lookout for a jetliner landing on Runway 3-3, an approach that requires planes to fly directly over the route used by military and law enforcement helicopters transiting the nation’s capital.

Not always easy to spot airliners

Feller was unable to pick out the oncoming jetliner against the lights of the city and cars on a nearby bridge. He immediately descended, skimming just 50 feet over the water to ensure the descending jetliner would pass over him.

"I could not see him. I lost him in the city lights," Feller, who retired from the Army in 2014, recounted on Thursday. "It did scare me."

Feller's experience was eerily similar to what experts said may have happed with the crew of the Army helicopter on Wednesday shortly before 9 pm as they flew south along the Potomac River and collided with an American Airlines Flight 5342 landing at Runway 3-3.

As the American Airlines jet approached the airport, air traffic controllers asked its pilots if they could land on Runway 3-3 rather than the longer — and busier — north-south runway. The jet's pilots altered their approach, heading over the east bank of the Potomac before heading back over the river to land on 3-3.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asked the Army helicopter if it had the American Airlines plane in sight, and the military pilot responded that he did. The controller then instructed the Black Hawk to pass behind the jet. Seconds after that last transmission, the two aircraft collided in a fireball.

Feller, who served as an instructor pilot for the DC National Guard, said he had several rules for new pilots to avoid such collisions. He warned them to stay below the mandated 200-foot ceiling for helicopters. And he urged them to be on guard for planes landing on 3-3 because they could be difficult to spot.

Those planes' "landing lights are not pointed directly at you," Feller said, adding that those lights also get "mixed up with ground lights, with cars."

Wednesday's crash was reminiscent of a deadly collision in 1949, when Washington's airspace was considerably less crowded. A passenger plane on final approach to what is now Reagan Airport collided with a military plane, plunging both aircraft to the Potomac River and killing 55 people. At the time, it was the deadliest air crash in the US.

Jack Schonely, a retired Los Angeles Police Department helicopter pilot, said he's been a passenger on helicopter rides through DC and was always struck by how complicated it seems for the pilots.

"You've got two large airports. You've got multiple restricted areas. You've got altitude restrictions. Routine restrictions, and a lot of air traffic," he said. "There's a lot going on in a tight area."

Robert Clifford, an aviation attorney, said the US government should temporarily halt military helicopter flights in the airspace used by commercial airlines near Reagan National.

"I can't get over how stunningly clear it is that this was a preventable crash and this should never, ever have occurred," Clifford said. "There have been discussions for some time about the congestion associated with that and the potential for disaster. And we saw it come home last night."

Pilots had been raising alarm

US commercial pilot Rick Redfern spoke of a similar experience. He said he was preparing to land at Reagan Washington National Airport about a decade ago when he spotted a bright red Coast Guard helicopter hovering about 50 feet above the Potomac River.

Air traffic control promptly warned the helicopter pilot to stay clear, and Redfern said he used evasive maneuvers to avoid it and avert a potential disaster — and that was in daytime, when visibility was clearer.

At night "the light can disorient you as to what you might think you are seeing as to what you actually are seeing," Redfern said.

Wednesday's crash has stirred haunting memories for Redfern and other pilots who have faced challenges landing at the Washington airport.

Planes approaching the airport must navigate a precise and narrow flight path to avoid restricted airspace around the nearby White House and Pentagon.

"That turn from the eastern side along the river to turn into runway 33 is very, very tight," said Redfern, referring to the same airstrip the American Airlines jet was heading towards before colliding with the US military helicopter.

Seven US pilots told Reuters news agency the landing at Reagan airport is unique due to congested space, along with an inability to communicate directly with military aircraft, which operate on different radio frequencies.

The airport also has shorter runways, including runway 3-3, which is generally reserved for smaller aircraft, one of the seven aviators said.

For pilots, it means traversing narrow airspace, since planes cannot cross the eastern shoreline of the Potomac River when approaching the airport that is also used regularly by the military for training, the aviators said.

A Reuters review of incidents at Reagan airport involving helicopters reveals pilots had been raising alarm about near-misses back to the 1980s.

"You definitely are bringing your A-game when you fly in and out of Reagan," said former long-time commercial airline pilot Kathleen Bangs.

Out of 46 incidents flagged anonymously by pilots in the Aviation Safety Reporting System database, 26 cases involved near-misses or recklessly close contact.

In a report about an incident in September 1989, one pilot complained that military helicopters and commercial aircraft are on different radio frequencies, cannot hear each other and rely on "very busy" traffic controllers to prevent accidents.

The pilot complained it was his seventh near-miss with a helicopter in 4-1/2 years flying into the airport.