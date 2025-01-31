WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli air strike in Lebanon kills 2, injures 10 in violation of truce
At least 823 violations committed by Israeli forces since ceasefire agreement went into effect last November.
Israeli air strike in Lebanon kills 2, injures 10 in violation of truce
The latest breaches bring the total number of violations since the agreement came into force in late November to 823/ Photo: AFP
January 31, 2025

An Israeli air strike on Beqaa, eastern Lebanon, killed two people and injured 10 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Friday.

“At approximately 3 am (0100GMT) on Friday, Israeli enemy warplanes carried out an airstrike on the Eastern Mountain Range in the Beqaa region,” Lebanon’s National News Agency also reported.

It added that the air strike on the town of Janta, in the Beqaa Valley, “resulted in two martyrs and 10 individuals wounded.”

On Thursday, the Israeli army committed 15 more violations of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

The latest breaches bring the total number of violations since the agreement came into force in late November to 823, according to statistics compiled by Anadolu based on announcements from Lebanon's National News Agency.

Tensions have escalated as the Israeli army remained after a 60-day deadline for its withdrawal from southern Lebanon that passed Sunday under the ceasefire agreement.

The US, however, said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to an extension of the deadline until February 18.

The fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah that began on October 8, 2023 and escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Since Israel’s onslaught on Lebanon began in 2023, at least 4,080 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while over 16,700 have been injured, according to Lebanese Health Ministry data.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us