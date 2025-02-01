Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of the Gaza ceasefire and exchange deal said they were treated badly in the days leading to their freedom.

During their reception in Ramallah, occupied West Bank, a number of prisoners said they faced death threats from the Israeli army, endured severe beatings , and were deprived of food and water, according to an Anadolu correspondent on the ground.

The deteriorating health condition of the released prisoners was evident, with some appearing unable to walk on their own, while others were carried in wheelchairs. Many were taken to hospitals for medical checkup and treatment.

“The Israeli prison system subjected the prisoners to brutal beatings before their release, which continued for days, according to numerous testimonies,” the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement.

"In some cases, the beatings resulted in rib fractures."

The group stressed that Israel systematically terrorises the to-be-released prisoners and their families through various means, most notably severe beatings and threats, including death threats, if any welcome celebrations are held.

Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners set free arrived in Ramallah and Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Saturday. A total of 183 prisoners were to be freed in the fourth prisoner-hostage swap under the truce.

Three Israeli captives — Keith Siegel, Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas — were also released by Hamas.

ICRC staff 'angry'

The International Red Cross staff were "angry" over the way Israel released the Palestinian prisoners as they were led out in shackles with their hands behind their heads, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz.

Israel on Saturday released Palestinians from its jails in the fourth prisoner swap under the ongoing ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Thirty-two of the freed prisoners from the occupied West Bank were handed over to the International Red Cross from the Ofer Prison facility near Ramallah, in line with the terms of the Jan. 19 truce.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the Ramallah Cultural Palace to welcome the freed prisoners, waving Palestinian flags and chanting in support of the resistance and Gaza.

Despite warnings, the crowd gathered to receive the prisoners, who raised victory signs in defiance of Israeli orders.

Many of the released prisoners appeared in poor health, with some barely able to walk. They were taken to hospitals in Ramallah for medical checks and treatment.

Commenting on the freed prisoners' poor health, Hamas said it confirmed "the brutality" of what Palestinians endure in Israeli jails.

Hamas described these violations as "war crimes and crimes against humanity that require immediate intervention by the international community, the UN and the rights group."

Later, a number of freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in Gaza escorted by the Red Cross. Many were taken to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.