Türkiye’s defence industry has reached a major milestone in 2024, with companies such as Baykar and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) generating over 5.5 billion dollars in exports.

Baykar, a global leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, contributed $1.8 billion to this figure, with international sales accounting for 90 percent of its revenue.

On Saturday, the company celebrated the achievement in a statement on X, stating: “The cutting-edge technology we’ve developed with our own resources has made us the export leader in the defence and aerospace industry!”

Reaffirming its commitment to innovation, Baykar added: “We are dedicated to developing indigenous and cutting-edge technologies as part of our vision for a fully independent Türkiye in the skies.”

Beyond Baykar’s contribution, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) recorded $750 million in exports, while ASFAT secured $644 million, MKE $610 million, Arca Defense $600 million, Tusas Engine Industries $390 million, ASELSAN $217 million, Otokar $193 million, Roketsan $179 million, and Samsun Yurt Savunma $166 million.

Baykar’s dominance in UAV exports

Since launching its UAV research and development programme in 2003, Baykar has self-funded all its projects. Exports account for 83 percent of its total revenue.

With Baykar leading the charge, Türkiye has surpassed the world's top defence players, the United States and China, in UCAV exports.

A September 2024 report by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) highlighted Türkiye’s dominance in the sector, controlling 65 percent of the global UAV export market.

Baykar, now three times the size of its nearest US competitor, has been the world’s leading UCAV company for four consecutive years, with an estimated 60 percent market share.

The company has delivered its Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci UCAVs to 35 countries, including NATO allies and EU member states.

TAI developing sixth-generation tech

Meanwhile, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is preparing to deliver Türkiye’s first domestically produced fighter jet, KAAN, to the air force within the next five years.

KAAN is designed as a fifth-generation aircraft, but TAI is already looking ahead. Work has begun on a sixth-generation version, incorporating artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, and seamless integration with unmanned platforms.

“We are among the top two or three globally in developing sixth-generation technology,” TAI CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said in an interview with TRT Worldat the SAHA defence expo in Istanbul last year.

He expressed confidence that these technologies would be operational by the time KAAN enters service at the Turkish Air Force by 2030.