In a dramatic shift in the global military drone market, Türkiye has sprinted to the forefront as the world’s largest supplier of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and armed drones, according to a recent report by the US-based Center for a New American Security (CNAS).

This rise has displaced former leaders, such as the United States and Israel, marking a new era in drone proliferation.

The CNAS report, released earlier this month, highlights that since 2018, Türkiye, China, and the US have collectively made 69 armed drone sales to 40 different countries.

Türkiye alone has accounted for a staggering 65 percent of these sales, with China contributing 26 percent and the US trailing with just 8 percent.

Turkish drones have become the market leader because of Ankara’s focus on boosting its homegrown defence industry, experts say.

“Türkiye’s ability to develop advanced UAVs is a direct result of its defence sector's efforts to overcome challenges in accessing foreign technology, particularly during critical moments when traditional allies, like the US and Israel, imposed restrictions or refused sales,” says Murat Aslan, an associate professor of political science at Hasan Kalyoncu University.

When UAVs first appeared, they were relatively simple systems used primarily for reconnaissance, surveillance, and fire support, he says.

“Over time, however, UAVs have transformed into sophisticated platforms capable of carrying various payloads, which has significantly expanded their role in modern warfare.”

Türkiye’s dominance in the global drone market is driven by the success of its defence companies, including Baykar, Roketsan, and Aselsan, which have played crucial roles in the nation’s military drone development.

Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2, in particular, has become a symbol of the country's drone expertise, seeing widespread use in conflicts such as the Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In addition to the TB2, Baykar’s Akinci drone is a more advanced, high-altitude UAV and has further improved Türkiye’s status in the market as a producer of advanced drones.

Not an easy journey

But Türkiye’s rise to the top wasn’t a smooth ride as the country faced setbacks in sourcing components and decided to make its own machines.

Türkiye faced significant obstacles in the early stages of UAV development, says Aslan.

“In the 1990s, when Turkey sought to purchase foreign UAVs like the Israeli Heron, there were severe operational restrictions, including the need for Israeli personnel to operate the systems instead of Turkish operators.”

This dependency and the delays in acquiring real-time intelligence from foreign drones pushed Türkiye to start its own UAV production programme, he says.

Roketsan and Aselsan, key players in Türkiye’s defence sector, have also contributed to the country’s rise.

Roketsan specialises in missile systems and weapons integration for drones, while Aselsan focuses on advanced avionics, communications, and electronic warfare systems that enhance UAV capabilities. Together with Baykar, these companies have established Türkiye as a leader in producing high-tech drone systems for military use.

In 2022, when six countries entered the drone market for the first time, they all decided to acquire Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2, cementing Türkiye's dominance.

The Akinci, a newer generation drone with greater payload capacity and advanced sensors, is also gaining international interest, solidifying Türkiye’s growing influence in military technology.

“Türkiye’s UAV needs were once met by foreign suppliers. However, following a political decision by the Turkish government in the early 2000s, the defence industries took significant steps to increase domestic production,” says a senior Baykar official.

“This allowed the development of mini-drones, tactical drones, attack drones, and raider systems that now serve the Turkish Armed Forces and law enforcement.”

Making it on their own

An important step in producing the Turkish drones was building domestic technical and production capacity.

Türkiye broke through critical supply challenges by diversifying or locally producing components, says Aslan.

“Despite facing embargoes on key parts, Türkiye managed to create a multiplier effect in production, especially after realising that dependency on foreign systems could no longer guarantee national security.”

The development of UAVs like the ANKA, with their unique design and capabilities, marked a major breakthrough for Türkiye’s defence industry, experts say.

Since overtaking China in 2021, Türkiye’s drone exports have increased dramatically. Baykar, which has exported 83 percent of its production since the early 2000s, recorded $1.8 billion in exports in 2022.

The CNAS study points out that the era of US and Israeli dominance in the drone market “is long gone,” giving way to cost-effective alternatives from Türkiye, China, and Iran.

This trend has dramatically increased the global transfer of armed drones, with Türkiye at the forefront.

With Türkiye now a top producer of military drones, led by Baykar, Roketsan, and Aselsan, its rise reflects broader shifts in global military power. Affordable, cutting-edge UAVs like the Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci reshape modern warfare, placing Türkiye as a central player in this critical defence sector.

Hasan Kalyoncu University’s Aslan says that producing an armed UAV isn’t just about the platform itself but also the munitions and control systems that go into it.

“Roketsan played a crucial role by developing advanced munitions, while Aselsan provided electrical and electronic support, and Havelsan contributed the necessary software.

“These public defence companies have played a leading role in the modeling of UAVs, but without the domestic production of munitions, Türkiye would still be reliant on external suppliers.”