Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) plans to deliver Türkiye’s first homegrown fighter jet, KAAN, to the country’s air force within the next five years.

Speaking with TRT World, TAI CEO Mehmet Demiroglu outlined an ambitious vision for KAAN and how it has taken years of work to develop it.

“KAAN is the king of the skies,” Demiroglu said on the sidelines of a recent SAHA defence expo in Istanbul. “It will have pretty much everything that a flying platform can offer.”

Initially designed as a fifth-generation jet, KAAN features stealth capabilities and twin engines generating 13,000 kilograms of thrust each, reaching speeds up to Mach 1.8.

However, TAI’s plans extend further. Work is already underway on a sixth-generation version equipped with AI, state-of-the-art sensors, and the ability to integrate with unmanned platforms.

“We’re at the forefront—among the top two or three globally—in developing sixth-generation technology,” Demiroglu stated, adding that TAI is already testing these advanced systems on its ANKA III combat drone and Hurjet trainer jet.

Demiroglu is confident that these cutting-edge technologies will be ready by the time KAAN is delivered at the end of the decade.

KAAN is intended to replace Türkiye’s ageing F-16 fleet, reducing the country’s dependence on foreign defence imports and marking a new era for its aviation industry.

Innovation pipeline

Launched in 2016, the KAAN project saw its first flight earlier this year. Equipped with mission-enhancing features such as precision strike capabilities and internal weapon bays, the 21-metre aircraft is poised to transform Turkish airspace.

For Türkiye, a nation heavily reliant on defence imports just two decades ago, KAAN represents more than an aircraft. TAI’s earlier achievements, beginning with the Hurkus basic trainer in 2013, laid the groundwork for this ambitious project.

Hurkus, a single-engine, high-performance trainer and light attack aircraft, was developed to meet various training needs and provide close air support in challenging missions. The platform was recently upgraded to the Hurkus-2, with initial deliveries to the Turkish Air Force anticipated next year.

Building on Hurkus, TAI developed Hurjet, a more advanced, locally designed aircraft suited for training and light attack. Development began in 2017, and Hurjet took its maiden flight in 2023. Since then, it has logged over 100 sorties. Fitted with advanced avionics and a single engine, Hurjet made history on October 21 by reaching supersonic speed.

“This was a very important day for Turkish aviation. The first jet designed in Türkiye went supersonic,” Demiroglu told TRT World.

With Hurjet now entering further testing, it is scheduled for delivery by 2026. TAI is not stopping there; a second, more advanced Hurjet prototype is set to fly by the end of the month.

“These are the training steps for KAAN,” Demiroglu explained. TAI’s way of work aligns cockpit and avionics systems across its fleet, allowing pilots to progress seamlessly through training on the Hurkus, Hurjet, and ultimately KAAN.

Technology-sharing approach

According to Demiroglu, TAI’s advancements in sixth-generation technology have sparked “serious interest” from international partners, especially in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe.

Countries seeking to expand their aviation sectors are not only curious but are expressing a strong intent to collaborate, providing Türkiye with both recognition and market opportunities.

“They want to understand our success and how we achieved this in such a short time,” Demiroglu noted, adding that TAI aims to develop these technologies “to share with friendly and brotherly countries” through mutually beneficial partnerships.

TAI’s approach to technology sharing, aligned with Türkiye’s foreign policy, strengthens its ties with allied nations. The growing interest further underscores the company’s role as a cornerstone of Turkish defence.

The company’s headquarters in Ankara was struck by a PKK terrorist attack just recently, killing five people and injuring several others. But despite the challenges, TAI's vision remains steadfast.

As Türkiye moves closer to the era of sixth-generation combat platforms, KAAN’s deployment signifies not only a national achievement but also a strategic shift in global defence alliances and alignment.