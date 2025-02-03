WORLD
Armed gangs kill at least 50 in attack near Haiti’s capital
Armed gangs control an estimated 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, and violence continues to escalate, with more than 5,000 people were killed in gang-related attacks in 2024 alone.
Haiti, a nation of over 11 million people, has been grappling with political, economic and security crises for years. / Photo: Reuters
February 3, 2025

At least 50 people were killed and dozens injured in an attack by armed gangs on Kenscoff, a town located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, according to local media.

The assault, described as a “large-scale” operation to seize control of the area, also saw 100 homes burned, according to an independent civil society organisation.

Haiti National Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis Jeune said security forces killed 20 gang members during the operation and assured that measures were being taken to restore order.

Reinforcements were sent to the town after local security forces were overwhelmed.

Haiti, a nation of over 11 million people, has been grappling with political, economic and security crises for years.

Armed gangs now control an estimated 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, and violence continues to escalate. In 2024 alone, more than 5,000 people were killed in gang-related attacks.

The country’s instability has led to frequent leadership changes.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned on April 25, 2024 amid the crisis, and the Transitional Council appointed Garry Conille as his successor. Conille was replaced by businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime on Nov. 11.

