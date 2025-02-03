BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Canada, Mexico announce pause in US tariffs after last-minute talks
The leaders of the two countries confirm the pause for one month in the US tariffs and say talks would continue with Washington.
Canada, Mexico announce pause in US tariffs after last-minute talks
Trump on Saturday announced sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China because of a "major threat" from irregular immigration and drugs, prompting Sheinbaum and Trudeau to vow retaliation. / Photo: TRT World
February 3, 2025

President Donald Trump has delayed the start of tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month after the US neighbours struck last-minute deals to tighten border measures against the flow of migrants and the drug fentanyl.

As part of a series of agreements between the closely connected neighbours, Mexico will reinforce security along its border with the United States to fight drug trafficking, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday.

"We had a good conversation with President Trump with much respect for our relationship and sovereignty," Sheinbaum said on social media platform X.

"Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 National Guard troops to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl," she said.

"The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico," she added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said he had a "good" phone call with Trump and laid out the steps Ottawa would take to tackle the flow of fentanyl and migrants.

"Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl," Trudeau said in a statement on X, adding that nearly 10,000 frontline personnel will be protecting the border.

"In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar; we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- US Joint Strike Force to combat organised crime, fentanyl and money laundering."

RelatedMexico takes defiant stance after Trump tariffs, Canada to file WTO claim

China remains in balance

China remains in the firing line for Trump tariffs. It faces a further 10 percent duty on top of existing levies.

The US president said last-minute talks between Washington and Beijing will likely be held "probably in the next 24 hours" to avoid new tariffs on Chinese imports.

The US and Mexico will negotiate during this one-month period, Trump said.

Trudeau also said talks would continue with the US.

Trump on Saturday announced sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China because of a "major threat" from irregular immigration and drugs, prompting Sheinbaum and Trudeau to vow retaliation.

The three countries are Washington's three biggest trading partners, and Trump's threatened tariffs have sent shock waves through the global economy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us