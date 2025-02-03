President Donald Trump has delayed the start of tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month after the US neighbours struck last-minute deals to tighten border measures against the flow of migrants and the drug fentanyl.

As part of a series of agreements between the closely connected neighbours, Mexico will reinforce security along its border with the United States to fight drug trafficking, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday.

"We had a good conversation with President Trump with much respect for our relationship and sovereignty," Sheinbaum said on social media platform X.

"Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 National Guard troops to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl," she said.

"The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico," she added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said he had a "good" phone call with Trump and laid out the steps Ottawa would take to tackle the flow of fentanyl and migrants.

"Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl," Trudeau said in a statement on X, adding that nearly 10,000 frontline personnel will be protecting the border.

"In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar; we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- US Joint Strike Force to combat organised crime, fentanyl and money laundering."

China remains in balance

China remains in the firing line for Trump tariffs. It faces a further 10 percent duty on top of existing levies.

The US president said last-minute talks between Washington and Beijing will likely be held "probably in the next 24 hours" to avoid new tariffs on Chinese imports.

The US and Mexico will negotiate during this one-month period, Trump said.

Trudeau also said talks would continue with the US.

Trump on Saturday announced sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China because of a "major threat" from irregular immigration and drugs, prompting Sheinbaum and Trudeau to vow retaliation.

The three countries are Washington's three biggest trading partners, and Trump's threatened tariffs have sent shock waves through the global economy.