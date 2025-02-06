CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Artist rejects award, protests Germany's silencing of pro-Palestine voices
Fareed Armaly cites growing restrictions on pro-Palestinian voices in German cultural institutions, highlighting concerns over academic and artistic freedom.
Artist rejects award, protests Germany's silencing of pro-Palestine voices
Armaly has exhibited extensively in international institutions and distinguished platforms, including Documenta 11. (Photo source: www.derstandard.at)  / Others
February 6, 2025

Arab American artist and curator Fareed Armaly has rejected a prestigious award by the Academy of Arts in Berlin to protest censorship and cancel culture phenomenon targeting pro-Palestinian voices in Germany.

The Academy of Arts in Berlin released a statement on Thursday, acknowledging "with respect and deep regret" Armaly's decision to decline the prestigious Kaethe Kollwitz Award.

In a letter to the institution, Armaly, born in the US, explained his reasons for declining the award, criticising what he called a "disturbing trend of censorship in Germany" and "intolerable interference" aimed at silencing pro-Palestinian voices.

"For several years now, there has been a highly politicised, reactionary shift in official cultural policies, aimed at silencing advocates for Palestinian rights under international law," he said in his letter.

"In such a context of intimidation, liberal cultural institutions appear to adopt complacency and self-censorship. All this, consciously or unconsciously, structurally performs the ongoing dehumanisation of Palestinians by obscuring and abstracting their agency and voice," he added.

Blind eye to war crimes

Germany has been a staunch ally of Israel, and government officials have repeatedly said the country bears special responsibility for Israel due to the country's Nazi past.

In recent months, German authorities have intensified restrictions on pro-Palestinian activities—banning hundreds of protests, cancelling cultural events, and imposing travel bans on prominent international figures invited to speak at pro-Palestinian events in the country.

Critics accuse Berlin of giving a blanket support to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial policies, and turning a blind eye to war crimes committed by the Israeli military in Gaza.

Armaly has exhibited extensively in international institutions and distinguished platforms, including Documenta 11.

RelatedSpanish artists rally for Palestine, against Israel's Gaza genocide
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us