Russian technology company Yandex aims to be “a long-term, reliable partner” of Türkiye by making large-scale investments to enhance its technology and infrastructure in the country, Yandex Search Türkiye CEO Alexander Popovskiy has said.

Speaking at a business event organised by Yandex Türkiye on Friday on the sidelines of the Bloomberg Summit in Istanbul, Popovskiy discussed the company’s investments in Türkiye, contributions to the digital ecosystem and future strategies.

Highlighting Yandex’s growth strategy in the country, Popovskiy said the company’s AI-powered search engine, Yazeka, was designed specifically for Turkish users, offering a unique approach to traditional search models by relying on trusted references.

"Yandex is committed to developing cutting-edge technology and improving infrastructure through large-scale investments, with the goal of being a long-term, reliable partner for Türkiye," said Popovskiy.

"We are determined to leverage local talent to refine our solutions for Turkish users, ensuring our products remain up-to-date and, above all, useful. We believe our expertise in search technology and artificial intelligence, combined with user-focused localised services, will further strengthen our position in Türkiye."

Call for fair competition, investment-friendly environment

Popovskiy also emphasised the importance of creating an investment-friendly infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation and fostering fair competition to support a thriving high-tech ecosystem in Türkiye.

He said Yandex supports the Turkish Competition Authority’s efforts to ensure an open and competitive market, adding that such an approach is essential for driving innovation and providing higher-quality digital solutions for both consumers and businesses.

Yandex will continue to explore new partnerships and projects to reinforce its presence in Türkiye and further contribute to the country’s digital economy, Popovskiy added.

$400M investment in Türkiye

Popovskiy emphasised that Yandex’s return to the Turkish market is not a revival of its previous search operations but a complete reinvention of its technology.

Yandex has already been operating several services in Türkiye, including video streaming and navigation, Popovkiy said and highlighted that the company’s primary focus remains on search technology.

Launching Yazeka in Türkiye in December was the company’s first step toward the goal after it announced its intention to invest $400 million in Türkiye.

“Our new-generation search is fully powered by AI. Unlike traditional search engines that force users to sift through multiple pages and websites, our AI-driven model provides instant, comprehensive answers in seconds, even for complex queries,” he explained.

'Finding engine' rather than search engine

One of Yazeka’s distinguishing features, according to Popovskiy, is its real-time information verification.

He pointed out the shortcomings of conventional AI chatbots that may provide outdated or unreliable responses, whereas Yazeka guarantees that its answers are based on the most recent, credible sources.

“For example, if you ask a traditional AI chatbot about yesterday’s football match results, it might not provide a reliable answer. Yazeka, on the other hand, ensures that all answers are sourced from credible, up-to-date data,” he said. “We are no longer calling ourselves a search engine, we are a finding engine.”

Yandex has already demonstrated a strong commitment to Türkiye, investing $120 million in the country last year.

Popovskiy confirmed plans to significantly increase investment over the next two years to further enhance the company’s AI-powered search technology.