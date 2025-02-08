Egypt emphasised the necessity of ensuring that Palestinians remain in Gaza during the reconstruction of the enclave.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty conveyed this position during a phone call with his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel on Saturday.

During the call, Abdelatty acknowledged Portugal’s support for Egypt and expressed hope for continued backing for a strategic partnership between Cairo and the European Union, particularly in the economic field, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He also welcomed Portugal’s support for the Palestinian cause.

Egypt’s priority is “securing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Abdelatty said.

He underscored the importance “of ensuring that any post-war arrangements maintain Gaza’s connection to the West Bank and facilitate the Palestinian Authority’s governance over the territory.”

The foreign minister also emphasised the right of the Palestinian people “to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, contiguous state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with international resolutions.”

Trump's plan condemned

US President Donald Trump said on February 4 that the US will “take over” Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

His proposal was met with wide condemnations from the Palestinians, Arab countries and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany and the UK.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Palestinians in Gaza should be taken in by regional Arab nations such as Egypt and Jordan, an idea rejected by both the Arab states and Palestinian leaders.

The Gaza ceasefire deal has been in place since Jan. 19, pausing Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the Palestinian enclave.