Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regained power in Delhi assembly elections, for the first time in nearly three decades, beating the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the capital.

The voting for the elections was held on Wednesday when millions cast ballots in the legislative assembly elections in Delhi, home to around 33 million.

Initial results showed the BJP won 46 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, with lead in two more seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party won 21 seats and leading in another seat, data from the Election Commission of India showed on Saturday evening.

Delhi is currently ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party which first came to power in 2015 and was eyeing a third consecutive term, banking on its welfare schemes. In the 2020 elections, the party won 62 seats.

India’s main opposition Congress party could not win any seats.

'Resounding and historic'

As the results showed the return of the BJP, Modi said: “Development wins, good governance triumphs.”

“It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat,” he wrote on X, calling the victory “resounding and historic.”

"Viksit Bharat" is the government's plan to transform India into a developed nation by the year 2047.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena said the party accepts the mandate of the people of Delhi.

“This is the time for war and our fight against the dictatorship and hooliganism of the BJP will continue,” she said after the party’s loss.

During the campaigning, the outgoing ruling party had alleged that the Election Commission of India was “protecting the wrongdoing” of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a charge denied by the poll body.