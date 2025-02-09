WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh launches 'Operation Devil Hunt' against pro-Hasina rioters
The development comes after members of the Students Against Discrimination, the protest group, credited with sparking the uprising against Hasina were attacked in the Dhaka district of Gazipur.
Bangladesh launches 'Operation Devil Hunt' against pro-Hasina rioters
Protests were triggered in response to reports that 77-year-old Hasina who has defied an arrest warrant to face trial crimes against humanity.   / Photo: AP
February 9, 2025

Bangladesh has launched a major security operation after protesters were attacked by gangs allegedly connected to the ousted regime of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina.

A government statement on Sunday said the operation began after gangs "linked to the fallen autocratic regime attacked a group of students, leaving them severely injured".

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, head of the interior ministry in the interim government that took over after Hasina was ousted in the August 2024 student-led revolution, has dubbed it "Operation Devil Hunt".

"It will continue until we uproot the devils," Chowdhury told reporters.

The sweeping security operations come after days of unrest.

On Wednesday, six months to the day since Hasina fled as crowds stormed her palace in Dhaka, protesters smashed down buildings connected to her family using excavators.

Protests were triggered in response to reports that 77-year-old Hasina who has defied an arrest warrant to face trial crimes against humanity would appear in a Facebook broadcast from exile in neighbouring India.

Buildings destroyed included the museum and former home of Hasina's late father, Bangladesh's first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The interim government blamed Hasina for the violence.

On Friday, interim leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus also pleaded for calm.

"Respecting the rule of law is what differentiates the new Bangladesh we are working together to build, from the old Bangladesh under the fascist regime," Yunus said in a statement.

"For the citizens who rose up and overthrew the Hasina regime, it is imperative to prove to ourselves and our friends around the world that our commitment to our principles respecting one another's civil and human rights and acting under the law is unshakable."

Hours later, members of the Students Against Discrimination the protest group credited with sparking the uprising against Hasina were attacked in the Dhaka district of Gazipur.

The vocal and powerful group whose members are in the government cabinet had since demanded action.

RelatedBangladesh at the crossroads: What's next after Hasina's dramatic exit?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us