CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Corruption derailing global cooperation on climate crisis: report
According to the report, graft could see funds intended to tackle global warming diverted to other ends and weaken the implementation of environmental regulations.
Corruption derailing global cooperation on climate crisis: report
The annual report assigns countries with a greater perceived risk of public sector corruption a lower score on a scale from zero to 100.  / Photo: Reuters
February 11, 2025

Corruption threatens to "derail" global cooperation to tackle the climate crisis, graft watchdog Transparency International has warned in a report.

Its "Corruption Perceptions Index" for 2024 showed that many countries involved in climate action either as hosts of the United Nations climate summits or because they are most at risk from rising temperatures scored poorly or worse than before.

"Corrupt forces not only shape but often dictate policies and dismantle checks and balances," Transparency International CEO Maira Martini said in a statement.

"We must urgently root out corruption before it fully derails meaningful climate action."

Graft could see funds intended to tackle global warming diverted to other ends and weaken the implementation of environmental regulations, the group said.

The annual report assigns countries with a greater perceived risk of public sector corruption a lower score on a scale from zero to 100.

Brazil, for example, the host of this year's UN COP 30 climate talks, received a score of 34, its lowest-ever rating.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, which appointed the head of the state oil firm to chair the COP it hosted in 2023, had a relatively better score of 68.

The report also highlighted declining scores in wealthier countries which have often taken a leading role in talks, including Canada (75), New Zealand (83) and the United States (65).

Corruption in these countries "undermines global progress the most", the report said.

"These nations hold the greatest responsibility to lead on ambitious climate goals, reduce emissions at scale and build resilience worldwide," it said.

Among the countries most exposed to climate change were also some of those with the worst scores on the index, such as South Sudan (eight), Somalia (nine) and Venezuela (10).

"Marginalised people usually have fewer options for adapting to extreme weather and pollution, leaving them most in need of government support," the report said.

One solution would be to have better "metrics and frameworks for climate transparency and accountability" to better track progress and make sure funds are used properly, the report said.

RelatedHow a year of climate records shaped 2024
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us