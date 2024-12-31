As 2024 draws to a close, it is on track to become the hottest year ever recorded, surpassing the record-breaking heat of 2023. This relentless rise in global temperatures underscores the escalating climate crisis and the urgent need for action.

Scientists warn that humanity is still heading in the wrong direction, with fossil fuel emissions reaching an all-time high and the three hottest days in history occurring in July. A report published in Oxford Academic this month, describes this as a “global emergency,” warning that the planet is nearing an “irreversible climate disaster.”

Despite growing international awareness, achieving a unified approach to combatting the crisis remains elusive. Halil Hasar, Director at Türkiye’s Climate Change Presidency, emphasises the stakes: “When it comes to combating climate change, we cannot afford to stand still or fall behind our goals.”

Hasar told TRT World that while progress has been made in financing climate mitigation this year, challenges persist in meeting reduction targets.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the rising temperatures reflect the worsening toll of greenhouse gas emissions, which experts identify as the primary driver of the escalating climate crisis.

Related Natural disasters cost the world $310 billion in 2024 — study

‘Global boiling’

From June 2023 to September 2024, the global mean temperature shattered records for 16 consecutive months, often by significant margins. This relentless warming underscores a long-term trend fuelled by surging greenhouse gas concentrations, with carbon dioxide (CO2) levels hitting unprecedented highs in 2023.

Despite the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target, rising temperatures amplify extreme climate events, with the WMO warning that temporary exceedance does not signal failure.

“The era of global boiling has arrived,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared, as the planet faces intensifying heatwaves, floods, and droughts. As these impacts become more pronounced, the urgency to address climate change grows ever more critical. Let’s take a closer look at the climate disasters of 2024.

Unprecedented climate disasters

2024 has witnessed a dramatic rise in extreme weather events, from intense heatwaves to torrential rainfall and devastating storms.

Southern Europe, in particular, has faced months of extreme heat stress, with regions like Greece and Türkiye experiencing up to two months of daily heat exceeding 32°C.

According to Omer Ozturk, a climate change expert from Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change, “approximately 1,400 climate change-related disasters have occurred in Türkiye alone this year.”

2024 saw a cascade of climate disasters, many worsened by the ongoing impacts of climate change.

Storm Bettina (November 2023): Heavy snowfall and rainfall struck the Black Sea region, affecting over 2.5 million people and causing 23 fatalities.

Chile Wildfires (February 2024): Fires fueled by climate change and El Nino claimed 131 lives and destroyed thousands of homes.

Extreme Heatwaves (March–April 2024): North Africa and the Sahel faced deadly heatwaves, likely killing thousands. Concurrently, flash floods in the Persian Gulf killed 33, and East African rainfall caused severe flooding, displacing over 700,000 and causing hundreds of deaths.

Asia Heatwaves (April–May 2024): Myanmar reported 1,500 fatalities, and India endured its longest-recorded heatwave, claiming 60 lives.

Southern Brazil Flooding (April 2024): Catastrophic flooding killed 173 and displaced nearly half a million, with climate change doubling the likelihood of such events.

Hurricane Beryl (July 2024): A Category 5 storm killed 64 and caused $5 billion in damages.

Hurricane Debby (August 2024): Severe flooding claimed 10 lives in the Southeastern US, exemplifying how climate change intensifies and slows hurricanes.

Moreover, heatwaves in Mexico and Saudi Arabia caused hundreds of deaths, with Saudi Arabia seeing temperatures surpassing 50°C.

In June, heavy rains in Bangladesh led to landslides and flooding that affected 2 million people, while wildfires in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands burned 440,000 hectares, with a 40 percent climate change-induced increase in weather intensity.

Related Alarming rise in climate disasters in Brazil: study

Melting ice, rising sea levels

The year 2024 has also seen a sharp decline in ice coverage, with both Arctic and Antarctic sea ice at near-record lows. This accelerating loss of ice is a critical indicator of the ongoing climate crisis. Glaciers, too, are disappearing at an alarming rate, with Switzerland’s glaciers losing up to 10% of their volume in just two years.

The WMO reports that global sea levels are rising at an unprecedented pace, more than double the rate observed in the late 20th century.

As the oceans warm, they expand, adding to the rising tide that threatens coastal cities and communities around the world.

Even if global temperatures stabilise at 2°C above pre-industrial levels, the rise in sea levels will persist, with projections indicating that millions of people living in vulnerable coastal areas may face displacement.

The consequences of this ongoing ice melt and rising seas are profound, with significant long-term implications for ecosystems, economies, and human populations.

In addition to the global impact, the largest recorded ice loss in history occurred in 2023, further underscoring the urgency of addressing climate change. The disappearance of glaciers, like those in Switzerland, serves as a stark reminder of the accelerating pace of environmental transformation.

Human toll

The human cost of the climate crisis is becoming more evident every day.

Rising temperatures bring increased health risks, such as heatstroke, respiratory illnesses, and the spread of climate-sensitive diseases like malaria and dengue. As the climate continues to warm, these health threats are exacerbated, especially in regions already struggling with inadequate healthcare systems.

Economic losses from crop failures, infrastructure damage, and displacement compound health risks.

In regions across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, communities are grappling with more frequent and severe climate-induced disasters, making it harder for vulnerable populations to recover and adapt.

The United Nations reports that millions have been displaced by flooding, droughts, and other climate-related crises, contributing to the global refugee crisis.

Kasım Yenigun, General manager of Desertification and Erosion Control at Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, highlighted how extreme events like floods and erosion are driving large-scale climate migrations, potentially surpassing other forms of displacement, mostly caused by wars or earthquakes.

Yenigun emphasised the importance of sustainable land management and combating desertification, referencing the “Ankara Initiative” launched in 2015.

“This initiative introduced sustainable land management practices and strategies to prevent land degradation and climate-induced migration,” Yenigun explained to TRT World.

Of the 120 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, three-quarters live in countries heavily impacted by climate change. Half of these are in areas suffering from both conflict and severe climate hazards, such as Ethiopia, Haiti, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria.

According to the report No Escape: On the Frontlines of Climate Change, Conflict and Forced Displacement, the number of countries facing extreme climate-related hazards is expected to rise dramatically from 3 in 2024 to 65 by 2040.

Many of these countries also host displaced populations. Refugee settlements and camps are projected to experience twice as many days of dangerous heat by 2050, exacerbating the already harsh living conditions.

Sudan’s ongoing conflict exemplifies this dual crisis, with millions fleeing to Chad, a country highly vulnerable to climate change.

Similarly, 72 percent of Myanmar’s refugees have sought safety in Bangladesh, where climate hazards intensify the challenges for already strained communities.

Related One in four homes in England at risk of flooding by 2050 — report

Dangers of normalisation

In 2024, four international meetings were held concerning the climate crisis: COP 16 on Biological Diversity in Colombia (October), COP 29 on Climate Finance in Azerbaijan (November), the Plastics Conference in South Korea (November), and COP 16 on Desertification in Saudi Arabia (December).

Yenigun reflected on the mixed outcomes of these summits, saying, “While these meetings continue, the world keeps warming, with 2024 on track to be the hottest year on record.”

He highlighted the challenge of achieving meaningful results, noting, “While there’s agreement on the need for progress, consensus on responsibilities remains elusive.”

Yenigun also warned about the dangers of normalising climate crises: “These events are becoming accepted as routine, and this complacency, coupled with a lack of accountability, poses a serious risk.”

What about the future?

Despite dire warnings, greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, largely driven by the burning of fossil fuels. The failure to curb emissions remains a critical obstacle in combating climate change, and without decisive action, the future of the planet is increasingly uncertain.

According to the WMO, global efforts must intensify to meet the Paris Agreement targets. Hasar highlighted the transformative shift in energy, with renewables and electric vehicles leading the way.

“Renewable energy sources have accelerated, and fossil fuel exit strategies have been adopted,” Hasar said.

Solar energy is a standout, with 599 GW of capacity added in 2024, led by China, India, and the US. However, the pace of change is insufficient to avoid catastrophic impacts.

The UK has closed its last coal-fired power plant, while Norway is pushing for 100 percent electric vehicles by 2025.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported record high renewable energy capacity in 2023, but much more is needed in developing nations for a just transition.

Yenigun added, “Taking action is a necessity for the well-being of future generations.”

There is still a long way to go, particularly in developing nations. A just transition to clean energy requires significant investment and support to ensure that no one is left behind. The future hinges on our collective ability to act now.