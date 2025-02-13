BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Thousands at African jeans factory face uncertainty as Trump shrinks US aid
Wrangler and Levi's jeans are manufactured in Kenya, benefiting from the African Growth and Opportunity Act's trade advantages, which may expire in September, threatening the livelihoods of 150,000 people who depend on it.
Thousands at African jeans factory face uncertainty as Trump shrinks US aid
The expiration of AGOA could endanger Kenya’s economy and factory operations. / Photo: AP
February 13, 2025

The factory may be in East Africa, but the Wrangler and Levi's jeans rolling off the production line are pure Americana, destined for US stores like Walmart and JCPenney.

The United Aryan factory, on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, exists for one reason: the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a 25-year-old US law that gives duty-free access to thousands of goods made on the continent, particularly clothes.

But AGOA will expire in September unless President Donald Trump agrees to extend it — a decision putting hundreds of thousands of African livelihoods on a knife-edge.

Though the programme has bipartisan support, it's going up against a president known for his free-trade scepticism. Adding to the pressure is a time crunch: to prepare for the year ahead, the United Aryan factory's clients need to know by next month if AGOA will survive.

United Aryan ships up to eight million pairs of jeans to the United States each year, and millions more shirts and other items.

It has also transformed a once dangerous area of the city, said CEO Pankaj Bedi, who said local gangs would often "steal everything down to the copper cable" when they first set up in 2002.

"Today, you can see, it's a well-developed community," he told AFP. "We have 150,000 people who directly or indirectly depend on us. It has stabilised the whole socio-economics of the area."

Related'Women, children being turned away': Sudan go hungry after Trump aid freeze

Surging unemployment

Each day, thousands gather outside the gates, hoping to fill in for absences among the 10,000 staff. An average assembly line worker earns around $200 a month, a decent wage in Kenya.

"Our families are happy, our children go to school, crime has gone down," said Norah Nasimiyu, 48, a worker representative on the shop floor, surrounded by colleagues stitching pockets and slicing huge piles of denim.

The factory has faced major ups and downs, however.

New global trade rules in 2005 swamped markets with Asian clothing. The 2008 financial crash and the Covid-19 pandemic almost flatlined the business.

"There were many times when we thought we should give up," said Bedi.

"But when you have 150,000 people dependent on what you do, you have a responsibility. Shutting down a business is a five-minute job, but to establish and create this kind of platform is not easy."

RelatedTrump threats to South Africa rattle automakers
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us