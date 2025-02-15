WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kremlin thanks Hamas for releasing its citizen held in Gaza
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also issued a written statement expressing gratitude to the Palestinian side, as well as Qatar and Egypt, for their support in securing Trufanov's release.
Kremlin thanks Hamas for releasing its citizen held in Gaza
Recalling that three Russian citizens were released in November 2023, Zakharova emphasised that efforts will continue to secure the release of another Russian citizen still in Gaza. / Photo: AA
February 15, 2025

Russia has welcomed the release of Russian citizen Aleksandr Trufanov in Gaza.

"We thank the Hamas administration for its decision," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Saturday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also issued a written statement expressing gratitude to the Palestinian side, as well as Qatar and Egypt, for their support in securing Trufanov's release.

Recalling that three Russian citizens were released in November 2023, Zakharova emphasised that efforts will continue to secure the release of another Russian citizen still in Gaza.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, and Islamic Jihad's military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, released three Israeli captives—including two dual nationals holding American and Russian citizenship—in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In exchange, Israel released 369 Palestinian detainees as part of the deal, including 36 serving life sentences and 333 others detained from Gaza after October 7, 2023.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

RelatedFreed Palestinian prisoners hospitalised after Israeli custody abuse
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us