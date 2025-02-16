WORLD
Accident at Mali gold mine leaves nearly 50 killed
Authorities say the collapse of an illegally operated mine in western Mali killed 48, and the search for victims is still going.
Authorities have struggled to control unregulated mining of the precious metal in the country, which is among the world's poorest. / Photo: TRT World / Others
February 16, 2025

At least 48 people died in the collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in western Mali, authorities and local sources have told the AFP news agency.

"The toll at 18.00 today is 48 dead following the collapse," said a police source on Saturday.

"Some of the victims fell into the water. Among them was a woman with her baby on her back."

A local official confirmed the cave-in, while the Kenieba gold miners' association also put the death toll at 48.

The search for victims was ongoing, the head of an environmental organisation told AFP.

Saturday's accident took place at an abandoned site formerly operated by a Chinese company, sources told AFP.

Deadly accidents

Mali is one of Africa's leading gold producers, and mining sites are regularly the scene of deadly landslides and accidents.

Authorities have struggled to control unregulated mining of the precious metal in the country, which is among the world's poorest.

In January, a landslide at a gold mine in southern Mali killed at least 10 people and left many others missing, most of them women.

Just over a year ago, a tunnel collapsed at a gold mining site in the same region as Saturday's landslide, killing more than 70 people.

SOURCE:AFP
