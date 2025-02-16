TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye launches renovation of Damascus International Airport
"To ensure safe flight operations at Damascus International Airport and in Syrian airspace, we have sent 113 vehicles, devices, and systems in six trucks," says Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu.
Türkiye launches renovation of Damascus International Airport
Turkish transport minister says effort includes security upgrades, new equipment, personnel training. / Others
February 16, 2025

Türkiye has sent a 25-member technical team to Syria to begin work on restoring Damascus International Airport, which was severely damaged during the country's 13-year civil war, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, the country's transportation and infrastructure minister has said.

In a written statement, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the Turkish team, made up of personnel from the State Airports Directorate, is working to make the airport operational again on Sunday.

On February 7, the team entered Syria safely through the Cilvegozu Border Gate in Reyhanli in the southern Turkish province of Hatay.

"To ensure safe flight operations at Damascus International Airport and in Syrian airspace, we have sent 113 vehicles, devices, and systems in six trucks," he said.

"Our team will also complete the training of airport personnel." According to Uraloglu, to improve airport security, Türkiye has provided 10 X-ray machines, four explosive trace detectors, 10 walk-through metal detectors, and eight hand held metal detectors.

"Our teams, working in coordination with Syrian officials, have completed the installation of most of these devices," he said.

"Efforts to improve security levels continue, and reports are being prepared to address remaining deficiencies."

So far, six X-ray machines and five walk-through metal detectors have been installed, with work continuing on the remaining security equipment and repairs to existing devices, he added.

Emergency response

Türkiye has also provided two domestically produced Volkan Lion 8x8 combined aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles and various firefighting equipment to improve emergency response at the airport, Uraloglu said.

"These vehicles will modernise the existing fleet and enhance the airport's fire safety classification," he said.

"Syrian personnel have received training on the new equipment, and our teams are working to bring firefighting operations up to international standards."

"Türkiye will continue our cooperation to strengthen the aviation infrastructure of our friendly and brotherly country, Syria," he added.

RelatedHow the iconic Hejaz Railway benefits Syria and the wider region
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us