Turkish Turksat 6A, Türkiye's first locally designed and produced satellite, successfully completed its first broadcast test, the nation’s industry and technology minister has announced.

"The first test broadcast of our first national communication satellite Turksat 6A, one of the biggest projects of the National Technology Movement, has been successfully completed," Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on X on Wednesday.

"Our first national communication satellite, Turksat 6A, successfully made its first test broadcast in space with TRT World," added Abdulkadir Uraloglu, the transport and infrastructure minister.

"We are further solidifying our place among countries that manufacture and operate their own satellites. We continue to work for an independent, strong, and high-tech Turkey!" he added.

Turksat 6A, the latest version of Türkiye's Turksat communication satellite family, was designed and produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Turkish defence firm Aselsan, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK).