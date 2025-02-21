TÜRKİYE
Türkiye launches global forums on building 'A Fairer World'
Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye has consistently advocated for restructuring international institutions to be more inclusive, the country's Directorate of Communications says.
The panel series will continue throughout February with sessions scheduled in the UK, Poland, Belgium and France. / Photo: AA
February 21, 2025

The Directorate of Communications of Türkiye has launched an ambitious series of international panels across 20 countries, promoting dialogue on global governance reform.

The initiative, themed "A Fairer World Is Possible," comes as part of the country's Stratcom Public Forum programme.

Following recent sessions in Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Germany, the series continued in Rome on Tuesday, with upcoming forums planned across major European capitals.

"President Erdogan's statement that 'the world is bigger than five' represents a powerful call for rebuilding the international system on the foundation of justice," said Fahrettin Altun, Head of Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, in a video address.

The "five" refers to the permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, UK, France, Russia, and China.

The initiative reflects Türkiye's growing efforts to influence global diplomatic discourse, particularly regarding UN reform. Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye has consistently advocated for restructuring international institutions to be more inclusive.

RelatedIn new book, Erdogan says the UN needs to be reformed for global justice

What's next?

The panel series will continue throughout February with sessions scheduled in the UK, Poland, Belgium and France.

Altun emphasised that the forums aim to facilitate dialogue between governments, civil society organisations, media outlets, and think tanks.

"We are not just highlighting problems but focusing on solutions," he said, adding that Türkiye "maintains a strong belief in the possibility of a fairer world through collective international efforts."

The initiative comes at a time when multilateral institutions face increasing scrutiny over their effectiveness in addressing global challenges.

SOURCE:TRT World
