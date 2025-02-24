WORLD
Macron pushes Trump for Europe's role in Russia-Ukraine talks
French President Macron warns of Russia as an "existential threat" and seeks to secure continued US support for Ukraine.
"You have a power that has overly armed itself... and continues to arm itself," Macron said. / Photo: AP Archive
February 24, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the White House as European leaders look to shore up a transatlantic alliance upended by United States President Donald Trump's outreach to Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

On the third anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Macron was due to present "proposals for action" to counter the "Russian threat."

Macron is hoping to persuade Trump to include European leaders in talks between Russia and the United States.

Trump sent shock waves around the world when he declared his readiness to resume diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to hold talks without the involvement of European nations or Kiev.

He has repeated Russian talking points about Ukraine's supposed responsibility in starting the war, raising concern in Europe that he will side with Moscow to end the conflict.

Macron has tried to coordinate a European response to Washington's sudden policy shift, saying Russia is "an existential threat to Europeans."

"You have a power that has overly armed itself... and continues to arm itself," Macron said before departing for Washington.

"We don't know where it will stop today. So we must all act to contain it."

The European Union hit Russia with a new round of sanctions aimed at curbing its war effort.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded by accusing Europe of wanting to prolong the fighting, unlike the United States.

"This conviction of the Europeans completely contrasts with the mindset of finding a settlement in Ukraine, which we are now doing with the Americans," Peskov told reporters.

Macron's aims

Macron will be representing Europe as a whole during his visit, following his meetings with leaders across the continent, including Moscow-friendly Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an adviser to the president said.

"He is going to Washington with proposals for action that reflect the convergences that emerged" from the talks, the adviser said.

Macron aims to persuade Trump to continue some US support for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and ensuring that European interests are fully considered, the advisor noted.

He also seeks to convince Trump that Putin "will not respect" a ceasefire, he added.

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is due to visit the White House on Thursday, coordinated on messaging prior to the French president's departure for the United States this weekend.

