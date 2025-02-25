TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye nabs terrorist behind deadly 2013 terror attack
Dukanci assisted in smuggling explosives into Türkiye by sea and acquired vehicles to transport them for the attack in Reyhanli, a district in southern Hatay province, that killed 53 people.
Türkiye nabs terrorist behind deadly 2013 terror attack
MIT discovered that Temir Dukanci was hiding in Syria. / Photo: AA
February 25, 2025

The Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured one of the perpetrators of a deadly 2013 terrorist attack in southern Türkiye as he attempted to flee Syria for Lebanon.

According to security sources, MIT found that Temir Dukanci was hiding in Syria. Dukanci had assisted in smuggling explosives into Türkiye by sea and acquired vehicles to transport them for the attack in Reyhanli, a district in southern Hatay province, that killed 53 people.

The sources noted that Dukanci planned to assemble his terror network members in Lebanon to target Turkish diplomatic missions abroad and was seeking a forged passport to execute this plan.

Operation along Syria

Listed in the orange category on the Turkish Interior Ministry's list of those wanted for terrorism, Dukanci was captured during an operation along the Syria-Lebanon border and subsequently brought to Türkiye.

Türkiye's wanted list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and grey.

MIT had previously brought other perpetrators of the Reyhanli attack to justice, capturing Yusuf Nazik in 2018 and Muhammed Dib Korali in January 2025 during operations in Syria.

On May 11, 2013, some 53 people were killed and many civilians injured in two separate bomb attacks in the Reyhanli district of southern Hatay province.

RelatedTürkiye neutralises 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us