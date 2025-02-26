In an age where conflicts dominate global headlines and truth is often the first casualty of war, the future of journalism depends not only on technological advancements but also on the safety of those risking their lives to report from the frontlines, according to media industry leaders at the ongoing Web Summit Qatar 2025.

Artificial intelligence, real-time data analytics, and immersive storytelling are transforming the way stories are told—yet, who controls these tools remains a crucial question.

Should technologies that shape news be monopolised by the powerful, who can manipulate narratives and obscure reality? Or should they be wielded by those committed to amplify the voice of the voiceless, bringing untold stories to light?

These pressing issues were among the key topics discussed by the leaders from TRT World, Al Jazeera, and Kyiv Post — media organisations that are at the forefront of reporting on conflicts in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war — on February 25 at a session titled “Journalism in the age of conflict.”

“One of the biggest challenges right now is the safety of journalists,” emphasised Mevlut Selman Tecim, director of TRT World, highlighting the growing threats faced by media professionals, especially in conflict zones.

“Since October 7, 2023, more than 169 journalists have been killed by Israel. The war in Ukraine has also taken the lives of many journalists. If there are no journalists on the ground, there is no storytelling, no truth. That is the biggest challenge to journalism today,” he warned.

Unwanted witnesses to war crimes

Salah Negm, director of news at Al Jazeera Media Network, echoed these concerns. “In the past decade, the risks have changed. Journalists are now unwanted witnesses to crimes of war and humanity,” he said.

“Previously, there were boundaries dictated by international law, but today, all sides of conflicts ignore them. Journalists are not just collateral damage; they are targeted. And those responsible act with impunity,” he noted.

Citing the high-profile cases of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh – who was killed by a sniper despite clearly identifying as press — and Gaza correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh — whose family was targeted and killed in an Israeli air raid — he called for accountability for “war crimes” against journalists.

Tecim too emphasised the urgent need to protect journalists and reduce risks in conflict zones. "I agree with Salah that governments, militaries, and even proxy groups must stop targeting journalists—this is a crime and a serious consequence of war," he said.

“Media organisations need to unite and raise their voices louder in response to these attacks.”

Tecim also advocated the use of technology in enhancing journalist safety. “Since we are at a tech summit, it's important to explore ways to minimise risks on the ground using new technological advancements, including unmanned tools.”

“However, we must ensure these tools are not controlled by those seeking to hide the truth or manipulate narratives,” he said.

Tecim revealed that TRT World has faced restrictions from big tech companies, with five to six videos removed each month despite not violating any platform rules, highlighting the growing control of information by major tech companies.

He pointed out that 80 percent of online videos are managed by these corporations, while public and independent media account for only 10 percent. "This raises serious questions about how democratic access to information really is," he added.

Giving voice to the voiceless

A key moment in the discussion came when Tecim posed a rhetorical question: "Who decides which conflicts matter?" He argued that media coverage is often dictated by political and financial interests rather than the scale of human suffering.

“The visibility of conflicts is not just about their severity; it is shaped by certain media organisations, journalists, and their underlying agendas," he said.

"Instead of allowing to be dictated by these interests, we should prioritise giving a voice to the voiceless and presenting multiple perspectives. Telling the story solely from the perspective of the powerful is not enough—we must capture the full picture, including different realities and human experiences."

He also stressed the importance of looking beyond the battlefield. “Conflicts don’t just exist during active fighting. There is always a post-conflict phase, deeper causes, and underlying factors that need attention. We should focus on these aspects to truly understand the bigger picture.”

Negm noted that the larger and more prolonged a conflict is, the more people become desensitised to it. “The more coverage a conflict gets, the more people get used to it—we are aware of that,” he said, reinforcing the challenge of maintaining public engagement with conflicts.

So how do we prevent people from becoming numb to atrocities? The key lies in shifting our focus to the human impact—the effect on individuals, communities, the environment, and the world beyond the battlefield, according to Negm.

“Conflict is not just about images of blood and violence; it’s also about the child struggling to access education in a remote area with no facilities, or a person unable to find a simple aspirin for a cold because medicine is unavailable,” he said, citing the situation in Gaza as an example.

“There is an ongoing massacre there, and we cannot allow people to become indifferent to it,” he said, stressing the importance of continuous, nuanced coverage of the war in Gaza.

Technology: A double-edged sword

Luc Chenier, CEO of Kyiv Post, argued that journalism is at a crucial crossroads. "It's evolving at lightning speed," he said.

"With the rise of digital media, bloggers, and vloggers challenging traditional journalism, the old and the new must learn to coexist. Fighting it is like Kodak resisting digital photography—it’s futile. The challenge is in adaptation."

As journalism evolves, so too do the tools at its disposal. Chenier, who spearheaded the global expansion of the Kyiv Post, shared how technology helped amplify Ukraine’s voice in the face of war.

"Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine had little presence in the global media. The world saw fragmented narratives, shaped by external perspectives. We changed that by shifting the Kyiv Post into a global platform, removing subscription barriers, and ensuring that Ukraine’s story reached international audiences."

However, while technology can empower journalists, it can also be weaponised by those seeking to suppress the truth. "We face cyberattacks, economic pressures, and disinformation campaigns," Chenier noted.

Negm touched upon the topic of “fake news” stating that the term emerged around 2017 as a way to discredit trusted media that reported stories unfavorable to those in power. He pointed out that news, by its traditional definition, must be accurate, fair, and balanced. "Fake is not news; it is rumour," he asserted, calling for a return to proper terminology.

According to him, misinformation disguised as news should be labelled as hoaxes, not as fake news.

Despite the dangers, all panellists agreed on one point—journalism must persist. Whether facing physical threats in war zones or battling misinformation in the digital space, the profession remains essential to liberty, freedom, and global awareness.

In an era where facts are increasingly contested, and journalists are treated as enemies of the state, the mission remains unchanged: to report the truth, no matter the cost.