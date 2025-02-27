TÜRKİYE
Jailed PKK ringleader Ocalan calls for terror group’s dissolution
In its 40-year terror campaign, the PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has caused over 40,000 deaths, including women, children, and the elderly. / Photo: Reuters / Others
February 27, 2025

PKK terror group's jailed ringleader Abdullah Ocalan has called for the dissolution of all groups under the terrorist organisation and urged an end to its more than 40-year-long terror campaign.

In a letter from prison, Ocalan said: "All groups should lay down their arms, and the PKK should dissolve itself."

The jailed PKK terror group ringleader Ocalan said in the statement "the call made by Mr. Devlet Bahceli, along with the will expressed by Mr. President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan), and the positive responses from the other political parties towards the known call, has created an environment in which I am making a call for the laying down of arms, and I take on the historical responsibility of this call."

“...All groups must lay their arms and the PKK must dissolve itself."

Efkan Ala, deputy chair of Türkiye’s governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, acknowledged the statement but emphasised the need to wait for concrete action.

“We will look at the result,” Ala said when asked about Ocalan’s call. He added that if the PKK follows through, Türkiye would “be freed from its shackles.”

In its 40-year terror campaign, the PKK terror group – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has caused over 40,000 deaths, including women, children, and the elderly.

