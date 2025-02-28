Ongoing attacks by the PKK/YPG terrorist group have severely disrupted medical services in Syria's Manbij district, located in Aleppo province.

On December 9, 2024, Manbij was liberated from PKK/YPG occupation during Operation Dawn of Freedom, leaving behind a healthcare system in ruins due to the group's attacks against civilians and healthcare facilities.

Despite the group's removal from Manbij, it continues targeting civilians and residential areas with bomb attacks, and the risk of sudden collapses due to tunnels dug by PKK/YPG beneath the hospitals further endangers civilians and medical facilities.

Emin Abdo, a dialysis patient at Manbij National Hospital, highlighted frequent power outages and fuel shortages for generators that force patients to travel to other cities for treatment.

He added that nearly 80 percent of essential medicines are unavailable. Due to high costs and shortages, Abdo can only receive his "Epoetin" injection once a week instead of three times.

"There are attacks by car bombs every day, in addition to the shelling and missiles hitting the city of Manbij. These are the main reasons preventing aid from reaching us."

Hospitals converted into military bases

"PKK/YPG terrorists have turned the health care sector into ruins," said Emin Nur Elmeshed, Manbij’s health officer.

He highlighted the extensive tunnels dug beneath hospitals, stressing that "hospitals have been converted into military bases".

Storage areas in health facilities were also left filled with expired medicines and medical equipment.

Elmeshed and his team are in constant contact with the Health Ministry and Aleppo Health Directorate to improve health care services in the district — but they need support to address the medication shortage.

Hanadi Musa, head nurse of the intensive care unit at Manbij National Hospital, said explosions caused by PKK/YPG attacks were severely affecting patients, particularly the elderly, as the blasts create widespread fear and panic.

She noted that the hospital has received a large number of patients injured in explosions, straining the intensive care unit’s capacity.

Musa emphasised that healthcare workers continue to perform their duties under constant fear and anxiety, urging authorities to ensure a safer working environment. "We want these explosions and bombings to stop," she said.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and the elderly. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.