Harvard students have protested after the US government said it intends to cancel all remaining financial contracts with the university, President Donald Trump's latest attempt to force the prestigious institution to submit to unprecedented oversight.

Hundreds of students gathered on Tuesday to oppose Trump's widening offensive, including Tuesday's measures estimated to be worth $100 million, against the university that has drawn his ire for refusing to give up control of curriculum, admissions and research.

The crowd chanted "who belongs in class today, let them stay" in reference to Harvard's international students whose status Trump has upended by summarily revoking the university's accreditation to the country's Student and Exchange Visitor programme.

A judge issued a restraining order pending a hearing on the matter scheduled for Thursday, the same day as the university's commencement graduation ceremony, for which thousands of graduating students and their families had gathered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, near Boston.

The White House, meanwhile, doubled down in its offensive, saying that instead of Harvard, public money should go to vocational schools that train electricians and plumbers.

"The president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools and programmes and state schools where they are promoting American values, but most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society," Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News Tuesday evening.

TRT Global - Trump admin terminates $60M in federal grants to Harvard The HHS says the termination is over alleged failure to address anti-semitism and racial discrimination. 🔗

'Surreal'

Tuesday's protest unfolded as news helicopters hovered overhead and graduating students in academic attire and their guests ate finger food at a reception on the lawns of Harvard Square nearby.

"I think it's surreal to think that I was unlawfully staying in a country just because I go to university here," Rohan Battula, a Harvard international student, told TRT World.

"There was a lot of moving pieces with the restraining order and not knowing what was going to happen, so it was just a really scary time on campus," he added.

One history of medicine student from Britain graduating this week who gave his name only as Jack said that the policies pursued by Trump would make US universities less attractive to international students, even if the courts overturn the most damaging measures.

"The cloud may pass, but the damage will be done," said Jack, whose parents had travelled from Britain for the graduation ceremony.

Trump vs Harvard

The showdown between Trump and Harvard started when the president said he would crack down on pro-Palestine protests on US campuses.

He started with Columbia, which ignited a wave of pro-Palestine protests across US campuses, cancelling $400 million in federal funding to the university.

The university ultimately yielded to his pressure, announcing sweeping policy changes, including campus protest policies.

He later froze federal funding for both Cornell University and Northwestern University for allowing pro-Palestine protests.

As for Harvard, the university rejected Trump's demands in early April and later sued the administration for suspending around $2.3 billion in funding.

The cutting of contracts announced on Tuesday — estimated by US media to be worth $100 million — would mark the slashing of business ties between the government and a university that is the country's oldest and a research powerhouse.