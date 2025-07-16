WORLD
2 min read
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Health Ministry says Israeli air strikes are targeting all moving vehicles, blocking medical convoy from entering the southern Syrian city.
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Health Ministry says Israeli airstrikes are targeting all moving vehicles, blocking medical convoy from entering the southern Syrian city. / AP
July 16, 2025

Syria’s Health Ministry has said that the bodies of dozens of civilians and security personnel were discovered inside the Sweida National Hospital after armed groups withdrew from the facility.

"Dozens of bodies were found in Sweida National Hospital after the withdrawal of groups operating outside the law," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the dead included both security forces and civilians.

According to the Defense Ministry, the groups had occupied the hospital and positioned snipers on surrounding rooftops, targeting Syrian army units.

Health Minister Musab al-Ali told state media that Israeli air strikes were preventing a medical convoy from reaching the city.

"Israeli aircraft are targeting any moving vehicle," he said, noting the convoy included 15 ambulances, 10 surgeons, and two trucks of medical supplies.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that a ceasefire agreement was reached Wednesday, which will see Sweida fully reintegrated under central government control, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

The ceasefire comes amid continued Israeli strikes across southwestern Syria, including in Damascus, Daraa and Sweida.

The Israeli military claims the operations aim to protect the country's Druze minority.

Clashes erupted in recent days between Druze militias and Bedouin armed groups in Sweida, reportedly sparked by the mutual seizure of vehicles.

The Interior Ministry said over 30 people have been killed and nearly 100 injured in the violence.

RelatedTRT Global - Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us