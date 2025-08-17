Israel's military said it struck an "energy infrastructure site" in Yemen used by the Houthis, the latest action against the group which has launched attacks against Israel throughout the Gaza war.

A military statement on Sunday said Israeli forces "struck... deep inside Yemen, targeting an energy infrastructure site” that served the group in the area of Yemen's capital Sanaa, without naming the site.

The Houthis' Al-Masirah TV, citing a civil defence source, reported "an aggression targeting the Haziz power station" south of Sanaa.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A photographer working with AFP reported significant damage at the site.

An employee of the power station told AFP that "two aggressive strikes by the Israeli enemy" hit the site in the early morning, but there were no casualties.

Israel claims that most Houthi attacks have been intercepted, but have prompted Israeli air strikes on targets in Yemen.