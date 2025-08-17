Syria said Sunday that it had extinguished wildfires in the Latakia and Hama countryside following days of efforts to battle the flames.

On Tuesday, wildfires broke out due to high temperatures in eastern Latakia province and the Hama countryside in central Syria.

Interior Minister Raed Al-Salah said on the US social media company X that the forest fires were completely put out, and the areas were cooled down by civil defense teams.

Salah stressed that the areas remain under close monitoring to prevent renewed fires.