Israeli defence companies came under pressure at Poland’s MSPO defence exhibition this week, as police questioned employees about their roles in the genocidal war in Gaza.
According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, several representatives of Israeli firms were summoned for questioning after a Polish journalist filed a complaint about their involvement in the war.
Among those questioned were staff from Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Of the 10 questioned, two had already left Poland before being called to answer questions.
The exhibition, held September 2-5 in Kielce, also witnessed a protest where activists sprayed foul-smelling red paint on the Elbit Systems’ booth.
The activists accused the Israeli companies of “cooperating in the murder of defenceless Palestinians” and compared their presence at the exhibition to “collaborating with Nazi Germany”.
Police confirmed that they had opened an investigation into the incident.
The MSPO exhibition, described by organisers as one of Europe’s most important defence industry gatherings, brought together companies, military officials and delegations from dozens of countries.
Israel’s contingent included Elbit Systems, Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bird Aerosystems, D-Fend Solutions and Smart Shooter.