Fenerbahce Beko have captured their second Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title night, defeating AS Monaco 81-70 in a high-intensity showdown that marked a historic return to the top of European basketball.

The Istanbul-based club, whose last EuroLeague triumph came in 2017, on Sunday night showcased dominance on both ends of the court, thrilling fans with a blend of experience, energy, and precision.

Held in front of a roaring crowd, the game saw Fenerbahce establish control early, with sharp perimeter shooting and a suffocating defence that kept Monaco on the back foot for most of the match.

Key performances from the American forward Nigel Hayes and Serbian forward Marko Guduric provided the spark, while head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius’s tactical discipline kept the French side from mounting a serious comeback.

Second title in Europe’s biggest basketball event

The victory marks a major milestone for Turkish basketball, as Fenerbahce become the only Turkish club with multiple EuroLeague titles. It also caps off a remarkable season for the Yellow Canaries, who rebounded from early-season struggles to peak at just the right moment.

As celebrations erupted in Istanbul and beyond, club officials and fans alike hailed the triumph as a testament to resilience, teamwork, and Fenerbahce’s growing stature on the European stage.

With a second star now added to their legacy, the club sets its sights on maintaining continental dominance in seasons to come.



