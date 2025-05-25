TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Fenerbahce clinch second EuroLeague title with commanding win over Monaco
Fenerbahce Beko lift EuroLeague crown, topping AS Monaco 81–70 in a stunning finale to claim their second title in club history.
Türkiye's Fenerbahce clinch second EuroLeague title with commanding win over Monaco
Fenerbahce's victory marks a major milestone for Turkish basketball, as the team becomes the only Turkish club with multiple EuroLeague titles. (Photo: AA) / AA
May 25, 2025

Fenerbahce Beko have captured their second Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title night, defeating AS Monaco 81-70 in a high-intensity showdown that marked a historic return to the top of European basketball. 

The Istanbul-based club, whose last EuroLeague triumph came in 2017, on Sunday night showcased dominance on both ends of the court, thrilling fans with a blend of experience, energy, and precision.

Held in front of a roaring crowd, the game saw Fenerbahce establish control early, with sharp perimeter shooting and a suffocating defence that kept Monaco on the back foot for most of the match. 

Key performances from the American forward Nigel Hayes and Serbian forward Marko Guduric provided the spark, while head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius’s tactical discipline kept the French side from mounting a serious comeback.

Second title in Europe’s biggest basketball event

The victory marks a major milestone for Turkish basketball, as Fenerbahce become the only Turkish club with multiple EuroLeague titles. It also caps off a remarkable season for the Yellow Canaries, who rebounded from early-season struggles to peak at just the right moment.

As celebrations erupted in Istanbul and beyond, club officials and fans alike hailed the triumph as a testament to resilience, teamwork, and Fenerbahce’s growing stature on the European stage. 

With a second star now added to their legacy, the club sets its sights on maintaining continental dominance in seasons to come.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians
'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians
Nvidia’s Huang says, AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions, choices
Nvidia’s Huang says, AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions, choices
Cammie the camel walks into history with Pakistan’s first animal prosthetic
Cammie the camel walks into history with Pakistan’s first animal prosthetic
By Fatima Munir
Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
Syria dismantles Daesh terrorist cells in Damascus countryside
Syria dismantles Daesh terrorist cells in Damascus countryside
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us