Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has requested acquittal in the final stage of his trial over an alleged coup attempt to overturn the 2022 election victory of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In a 197-page submission to the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro’s lawyers said he "is innocent of all positions presented in the complaint" and that there is a "complete lack of evidence."

"The former president did not engage in any conduct with the objective of preventing or hindering the inauguration of the then-elected president," the filing said.

"On the contrary, he always defended and reaffirmed democracy and the rule of law."

Bolsonaro, 70, is accused of attempting to abolish the democratic state, orchestrating a coup d’etat, and other crimes.

If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison. The trial is expected to conclude in September.

The right-wing former leader has denied wrongdoing, calling the case a political persecution.