WORLD
2 min read
Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks acquittal in coup attempt trial
Former president faces up to 40 years in prison as defence submits final arguments.
Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks acquittal in coup attempt trial
Brazil’s Bolsonaro seeks acquittal in coup attempt trial / AA
August 15, 2025

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has requested acquittal in the final stage of his trial over an alleged coup attempt to overturn the 2022 election victory of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In a 197-page submission to the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro’s lawyers said he "is innocent of all positions presented in the complaint" and that there is a "complete lack of evidence."

"The former president did not engage in any conduct with the objective of preventing or hindering the inauguration of the then-elected president," the filing said.

"On the contrary, he always defended and reaffirmed democracy and the rule of law."

Bolsonaro, 70, is accused of attempting to abolish the democratic state, orchestrating a coup d’etat, and other crimes.

If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison. The trial is expected to conclude in September.

The right-wing former leader has denied wrongdoing, calling the case a political persecution.

RelatedTRT Global - Brazil's Bolsonaro appeals house arrest order over Trump-linked case
Recommended

Bolsonaro remains under house arrest after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled he violated a ban on using social media. In recent weeks, he has been ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor, had his phones seized, and been barred from making calls.

Six other defendants are also charged, accused of forming an armed criminal organisation, attempting the violent abolition of the democratic state, and a coup d’etat.

The case has drawn international attention. Bolsonaro’s son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, has led a campaign to have the judges in the case arrested.

US President Donald Trump has linked a proposed 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports and possible economic sanctions against Justice de Moraes to what he described as a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also criticised the prosecution.

Bolsonaro’s supporters claim the charges are part of a broader attempt to sideline him politically ahead of future elections.

His opponents argue that the case is a crucial test of Brazil’s democratic resilience following the unrest that marked the aftermath of the 2022 election.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us