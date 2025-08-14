California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for a November 4 special election on new US House maps designed to win more Democratic seats.

His move is in response to Republican efforts to pick up five seats in Texas. Newsom released a campaign ad on social media on Thursday as Democrats kicked off a press conference.

State lawmakers technically need to declare the special election, and they plan to do so next week.

Democrats have not yet released their draft maps, but they aim to pick up five more seats.

The maps need voter approval. That's because voters previously granted the power to draw maps to an independent commission instead of lawmakers.

'Liberation Day for California'