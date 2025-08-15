Floods triggered by massive rains struck northwestern Pakistan early on Friday, leaving at least 15 people dead and another 17 missing, rescue officials said.

Heavy rain and cloudburst caused massive flooding in Tehsil Salarzai area of Bajaur district and washed away several houses, Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) said in a statement.

So far eight people have died, four injured while 17 went missing, the statement added.

"The injured have been taken to local hospitals while search operation continues for the missing," said Amjid Khan, a district officer of Rescue 1122.

Separately, at least five people died and four others were injured when a house collapsed in Sori Paw area of Dir Lower district after heavy rain hit the region.