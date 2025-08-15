US
2 min read
Florida announces plans to open 2nd immigration detention facility
The new centre will be located at the Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson and will be able to house up to 1,300 detainees.
Florida announces plans to open 2nd immigration detention facility
DeSantis touted his state's crackdown on illegal immigration as being the toughest in the United States. / AP
August 15, 2025

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that a second immigration detention facility will be built in the state, according to multiple media reports.

DeSantis said on Thursday his administration is opening what he termed "Deportation Depot" to house illegal immigrants detained by authorities.

"We are authorising and will be soon opening this new illegal immigration detention, processing and deportation facility here in north Florida," he said at a news conference.

The new immigration detention centre will be located at the Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson, 265 kilometres north of Orlando, and will be able to house up to 1,300 detainees. DeSantis said inmates will not be held there indefinitely.

The announcement of "Deportation Depot" comes roughly one month after the state opened a South Florida immigration detention centre in the Everglades, 40 kilometres west of Miami, known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

RelatedTRT Global - What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ - the migrant detention centre surrounded by alligators?

Toughest crackdown

Recommended

DeSantis touted his state's crackdown on illegal immigration as being the toughest in the United States.

"We've been securing the border, enforcing immigration laws and removing illegal aliens who are in our society now, sending them back to their home country," he said. "We have done more on this than any other state by a country mile."

Until the new immigration detention centre is opened, Florida will continue to process undocumented migrants at "Alligator Alcatraz," which can hold up to 5,000 detainees.

A federal judge last week temporarily halted any further construction at "Alligator Alcatraz" for two weeks to prevent possible harm to the protected Everglades ecosystem.

The state and federal government, however, can continue to house detainees there until the order is lifted.

After opening the Everglades facility last month, DeSantis justified opening the second detention centre by saying President Donald Trump's administration needs the additional capacity to hold and deport more immigrants.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us