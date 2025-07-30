WORLD
An 8.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka, triggering tsunami warnings in many countries
Many countries, including Japan, the US' Hawaii, Ecuador, and the Philippines, are issuing tsunami warnings following the earthquake in Russia.
17 hours ago

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre was located at a depth of 20.7 kilometres and was centred 119 kilometres east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, it said on Wednesday.

The earthquake was shallow and powerful enough to trigger waves or a tsunami.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said on Telegram that the earthquake "was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors."

Several people in Kamchatka were injured after the earthquake, regional health minister Oleg Melnikov told Russia’s state news agency Tass.

"All patients are in satisfactory condition. No serious injuries have been recorded at the moment," Melnikov was quoted as saying.

An evacuation order was declared for the small town of Severo-Kurilsk in the Sakhalin region following a tsunami warning.

Impact elsewhere

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a warning of tsunami waves along some coasts of Russia, Japan, Alaska and Hawaii.

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management called for the evacuation of some coastal areas in the US state of Hawaii.

"Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected," it said on X.

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area said a tsunami advisory was in effect for the California coast.

"Stay away from the water! Stay away from beaches and waterways! Remain away from shore until local officials say that it is OK to return," it said on X.

The US Tsunami warning center also issued a tsunami warning for Ecuador, saying it could be hit with up to 3 metres of waves after the quake.

The Philippines' seismology agency also said tsunami waves are expected, advising people to stay away from beaches in coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
