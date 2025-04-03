WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Italian opposition leader calls for complete arms embargo on Israel
Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also calls for severe economic and diplomatic sanctions.
Italian opposition leader calls for complete arms embargo on Israel
Italy's Interior Minister Piantedosi and Justice Minister Nordio address the lower house of parliament, in RomeFILE - Former Italian Prime Minister and Leader of 5-Star Movement Giuseppe Conte speaks at the lower house of parliament, in Rome, Italy, February 5, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
April 3, 2025

The leader of Italy’s opposition 5-Star Movement called Thursday for imposing a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel over its attacks on Gaza.

"More than 100 dead in 24 hours. More than 300 children killed in two weeks," Giuseppe Conte wrote on X, recalling that Israeli attacks continue to target health care facilities and homes.

He said that Italy and Europe remain silent in the face of the brutality carried out by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Conte criticized the European Parliament's stance, saying it only expresses concern about this, which "makes no sense."

"A full arms embargo must be imposed on Israel and severe economic and diplomatic sanctions must be imposed on government officials and their supporters," said the 60-year-old politician, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2021.

Hundreds of people staged a rally in Milan in northern Italy to protest Israel’s killing of Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

More than 50,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us